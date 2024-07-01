Australia head coach Graham Arnold is confident the Socceroos can book a berth at a sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup Finals after his side were drawn to face Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China PR and Indonesia in the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 on Thursday.

The six nations face off for a place in the 2026 Finals in Group C with the Japanese, Saudi Arabians and Australians renewing their rivalries after playing one another at the same stage of the preliminaries for the both the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/asian_qualifiers/news/australias_arnold_unfazed_by_challenging_draw.html

