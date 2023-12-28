A hat-trick from Emina Ekic has fired Melbourne City to an entertaining 5-3 win over Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park, solidifying their place atop the Liberty A-League standings heading into the new year.

City fell behind early after Mia Corbin opened the scoring for the visitors before Ekic struck with two goals in two minutes and Hannah Wilkinson added another to double their advantage before half-time.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-women-melbourne-city-brisbane-roar-scores-goals-highlights-round-ten/

