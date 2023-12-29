Esteban Solari will leave his post as the head coach of Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) alongside a handful of other players as the southerners look to consolidate their finances

It was announced on JDT’s official Facebook that “the Southern Tigers are undergoing a transformation that will see a 30-40% reduction in spending due to a need to restructure finances to ensure sustainability.

“The club has spent a considerable amount of money on our football project over the past six to seven years. JDT would like to thank and wish outgoing coaches, players and staff all the best in their future undertakings.”

Among those leaving the Southern Tigers are Rodrigo Barrios, Antonio Mateos, Antonio Gavilan and Dr. Leandro Pinero from the coaching staff.

Players such as Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, S. Kunanlan, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Adam Nor Azlin, Leandro Velazquez and Diogo Luis Santo will also be leaving JDT following years of service.

JDT would also like to wish all the best to players going out on loan such as Oscar Arribas, Syafiq Ahmad, Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid and Haziq Nadzli.

