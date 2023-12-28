Ho Chi Minh City I secured their second National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup in two years after demolishing basement side Son La 5-0 in their final game of the tournament earlier today.

With a better goal difference on their side, HCMC I were in no real danger of losing the plot where they just needed to beat Son La to confirm their status as the champions.

But HCMC I were not all about playing it safe where just five minutes into the game, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy weaved past several defenders before slotting home for the lead as she then doubled the advantage just six minutes later.

With 2-0 in front, HCMC I stepped off the pedal somewhat as the score stayed until four minutes into the second half when striker Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam took advantage to extend their lead.

Nguyen Thi Kim Yen then hammered in a double in the closing stages of the game to ensure the win and also the title for HCMC I.

In the meantime, Than Khoang San VN took the runners-up spot after beating Ho Chi Minh City II 2-0 as Hanoi I settled for third place following their close 2-1 victory over Phong Phu Ha Nam.

Elsewhere, Thai Nguyen T&T beat Hanoi II 3-0.

