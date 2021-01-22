In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European ‘Super League’ by some European clubs, FIFA and the six Confederations (AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasise that such a competition would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation.

Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective Confederation.

As per the FIFA and Confederations statutes, all competitions should be organised or recognised by the relevant body at their respective level, by FIFA at the global level and by the Confederations at the continental level.

In this respect, the Confederations recognise the FIFA Club World Cup, in its current and new format, as the only worldwide club competition while FIFA recognise the club competitions organised by the Confederations as the only club continental competitions.

The universal principles of sporting merit, solidarity, promotion and relegation, and subsidiarity are the foundation of the football pyramid that ensures football’s global success and are, as such, enshrined in the FIFA and Confederation statutes.

Football has a long and successful history thanks to these principles. Participation in global and continental competitions should always be won on the pitch.

Gianni Infantino – FIFA President

Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa – AFC President

Constant Omari – CAF Acting President

Vittorio Montagliani – Concacaf President

Alejandro Domínguez – CONMEBOL President

Lambert Maltock – OFC President

Aleksander Čeferin – UEFA President