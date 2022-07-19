1-2 victory in Lithuania: Two Audi R8 LMS cars dominated the Aurum 1006 endurance race in Lithuania. The Circle K Lesta Racing Team won the competition on the Palanga track with the driver quartet Julius Adomavičius/Ignas Gelžinis/Marijus Mazuch/Eimantas Navikauskas. After 373 laps, the Circle K miles Plus Racing team with drivers Ralf Aron/Paul Aron/Paul August/Oskaras Brazaitis in another Audi followed in second place, 26.7 seconds behind. Team Juta Racing was the entry team that prepared and supported the two GT3 sports cars. Over the course of 8 hours and 20 minutes of racing, the lead had changed between three brands a total of 19 times.

Victory for Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II on China debut: The Uno Racing Team experienced a season opener in the GT Super Sprint Challenge that was tailor-made. At the season opener of the Chinese race series at Ningbo, the team’s rookie driver, who competes under the pseudonym Rio, prevailed by 2.1 seconds in the first sprint. In the first two laps in particular, he fought fierce battles for position with his pursuers. For the second evolution of the Audi R8 LMS, just like for the team and the driver, it was the first appearance on this race track 200 kilometers south of Shanghai. In the second sprint, Rio clinched another trophy as the runner-up. He now leads the Audi Sport Asia Trophy for privateer drivers ahead of David Pun.

Audi customers undefeated again: In Germany’s popular GTC Race series for club racers, the customer teams of Audi Sport customer racing prevailed in all GT3 competitions on the second race weekend as well. Thierry Vermeulen won the GT60 endurance race at the Lausitzring in the Audi R8 LMS fielded by Car Collection Motorsport. After one hour of racing, the 19-year-old Dutchman had a seven-tenths of a second advantage over his pursuers in the Mercedes-AMG. Junior driver Finn Zulauf clinched third place together with Audi Sport driver Markus Winkelhock for Rutronik Racing. The driver duo shares first place in the Pro classification with Carrie Schreiner after two of five rounds. In the first sprint, the customers recorded a one-two-three: Robin Rogalski from Seyffarth Motorsport, who already showed his strength in the endurance race and only retired due to an attack by an opponent, crossed the finish line 57 hundredths of a second ahead of Thierry Vermeulen, followed by Finn Zulauf. In the second sprint Rutronik Racing managed a one-two. Audi Sport driver Luca Engstler won by 2.4 seconds ahead of Markus Winkelhock after 21 laps. Zulauf and Winkelhock are second in the overall standings and Winkelhock also leads the Pro classification.

The Audi Sport customer racing teams celebrated successes on three continents last weekend. All four of the brand’s race car types achieved overall or class victories in mid-July, spread across North America, Europe and Asia.