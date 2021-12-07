Different pages can be programmed so that the 24 buttons can be assigned multiple times. Less frequently used functions can be called up on the rear pages. In the event of damage, for example, individual systems can be switched off there (“fail safe”) to safely reach the stage destination in an emergency mode.

The information is highlighted in green when a function or system is working properly, or in red when an error occurs. A switch panel is located underneath. The individual keys react touch-sensitively with a pressure point. Audi has stored various functions on the 24 freely assignable but predefined areas: for example, preselected maximum speeds, which are common in speed limit zones, or the air conditioning actuation.

A central display right in the middle between the driver and co-driver contains information on tire pressures, the selected brake balance, the brake-by-wire system and many other functions.

Two small displays mounted above and toward the windshield bring essential information into the field of vision: a so-called repeater on the left shows the compass direction, while the display on the right shows the speed being driven.

It also contains important warnings so that the driver can react immediately in the event of an imminent system shutdown or disconnection of the high-voltage battery, for example.

The speed limiter can also be activated there for zones in which a maximum speed is prescribed. Behind the steering wheel, a display sits directly in the driver’s lower field of vision. It provides information on tire pressures, the direction of travel selected by the continuously variable electric drive (forward, reverse or neutral) and the current speed.

There are eight control buttons on the steering wheel directly in front of the driver. Among other things, they control the horn, the windshield wipers and data entries in the software if the driver wants to store an anomaly with a time stamp in the memory.

But the essential purpose of the handbrake in rally racing is to induce a slide of the RS Q e-tron before corners. The brief locking of the rear wheels forces the car into rotation. This makes direction changes particularly agile.

Centrally visible in the cockpit is the double-cranked aluminum handbrake lever. It is coupled with the innovative brake-by-wire system that combines the hydraulic brake with a recuperation system. So pulling on the handbrake helps to recover energy, as does operating the footbrake.