Cofidis and La Vuelta will continue to ride together for another two years, in one of the longest-standing sponsorships in the history of Spanish sports. The agreement was signed on the 25th of August, during the ninth stage of La Vuelta 24, in a meeting between Luc-Bertrand Salus, General Director of Cofidis Spain, and Javier Guillén, General Director of La Vuelta. The French financial institution and the Spanish tour thus consolidate a relationship that began in 2010 with the shared values of hard work, commitment and self-improvement.Cofidis is a main sponsor of La Vuelta and, as such, awards the stage winner each day with a prestigious trophy won by the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Sepp Kuss, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard in 2023. Besides, the prize for the stage winner and the brand’s presence on numerous race visibility structures, Cofidis will also have a greater digital presence as a result of this renewed agreement.GREATER DIGITAL PRESENCEThe Cofidis brand will be visible along the race as well as digitally. Cofidis sponsors the stage winner celebration videos that are published daily on La Vuelta’s social media. Fans of the race will also be able to participate in a daily competition to predict who will be that day’s winner. At the end of La Vuelta, a web page will feature a mosaic made up of all the stage winners of this year’s edition. And, finally, Cofidis sponsors the stage winner bonus by Cofidis in the La Vuelta fantasy game, which allows players to double the points obtained by one of their team’s riders.‘For us, our connection to La Vuelta, one of the most important sporting events in the world, is a great source of pride, because Cofidis has historically been closely linked to cycling, as we share many of the same values,’ explains Luc-Bertrand Salus.‘The stage winner prize can only be sponsored by a winning brand, like Cofidis. We continue to make history with a brand that is so inextricably linked to cycling, and with whom we share such values as commitment, sacrifice, self-improvement and teamwork,’ added Javier Guillén.COFIDIS AND SPORTS

Cofidis is not only closely linked to La Vuelta as one of its longest-standing sponsors, but also gives its name to one of the oldest teams in the international peloton since 1996. The French financial institution also continues to collaborate with the

Royal Spanish Cycling Federation

and promotes the

Equipo Cofidis de Promesas Paralímpicas del Ciclismo (Cofidis Paralympic Cycling Rising Star Team) along with the Spanish Paralympic Committee.

