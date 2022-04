Abstract:

The present study seeks to compare the response of perceived exertion, blood lactate, VO2 max and maximum heart rate during a match in elite soccer and futsal players. In this study, 10 soccer players and 10 futsal players who had been invited to Iranian national teams of soccer and futsal were selected through convenient and purposeful sampling.

On one day, the anthropometric and body composition measurements were performed and, on the day of the match, the physiological variables of perceived exertion, VO2 max, lactate threshold, and maximum heart rate were measured.

The measurements were performed by a single person and a single instrument. Next,

ISAK method was used to measure the circumference of body parts (waist and hip) and length of body and extremities (standing height, arm span, and leg length) using an anthropometric meter on the right side of the body.

Using IBM SPSS v25, an independent sample t-test at a significance level of p<0.05 was performed to compare the means of the two groups. The results are indicative

of differences between the two groups in some of the features.

They suggest that there was no significant difference between soccer and futsal players in terms of maximum heart rate, but there was a significant difference in perceived exertion, blood lactate level, and VO2 max.

Physiological, anthropometric, and body composition features are of great importance in the process of selecting players. Therefore, it is necessary for the coach to have a good knowledge of these features to select more talented soccer and futsal players.

Keywords: perceived exertion, VO2 max, blood lactate, maximum heart rate, soccer, futsal

Introduction

Soccer has various physiological requirements. In soccer, balance between these

requirements depends on the player’s performance, the position in which they play,

and the team arrangement. Professional soccer players must fulfill different needs

such as aerobic capacity for intensive activity for 90 minutes (up to 120 minutes),

ability to accelerate in a short distance, and ability to suddenly reduce acceleration

or change direction.

In addition, they must frequently produce high anaerobic power for jumping, tackling, and shooting. Soccer is distinguished from many other sports due to its various and complex physiological requirements [1, 2]. Physical and physiological indicators help to determine the position of the player in the teamarrangement. Individual values of players also provide the coach with useful findings [2].

Today, it is widely agreed that physiological and anthropometric features as well as

the physique of soccer players have a key role in the success or failure of soccer

teams in competitions. In addition, factors such as body composition, strength,

balance between aerobic and anaerobic power, and physiological abilities are among

the most important criteria for the assessment of soccer players which are used by

coaches to design and modify exercise programs [3, 4, 5].

The team’s physiological profile determines its general and specific readiness and may transform various dimensions of its activity such as exercise methods and the number of competitions [5].

Futsal is a sport which requires high levels of activity. The nature of this sport and

the size of the pitch entails a high level of physical fitness on the part of players.

Professional futsal players need to do specialized exercises for improving their

physical fitness [6].

To achieve their best levels of performance, they must improve their neuromuscular coordination, cardiovascular strength, power, strength, agility, and speed [7, 8]. In 2006, Dogramaci and Watsford concluded that futsal is a high-impact sport in which physical activities alter in an average period of 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

They estimated that, a futsal player has high-impact activity in 26 percent of the total time of a match [9].

Soccer and futsal depend on various factors including technical and tactical skills,

physical strength, aerobic capacity, and psychological conditions. Most of these

factors can be improved through practice [10]. A soccer player may run 10 to 12 km

with about 80 to 90% of his or her maximum heart rate during a 90-minute match

[11], and this figure is 3 to 4 km for a futsal player in a 40-minute match.

This indicates the importance of aerobic ability. Having a high level of aerobic capacity

is a major determinant of performance in a match. There moments such as when the

player is jumping or changing directions in which the activity is anaerobic, but

research findings suggest that most of the activities performed in a soccer or futsal

match are a function of aerobic metabolism [11, 12, 13] and aerobic capacity

strongly affects a player’s technical and tactical performance [14].

Aerobic performance depends on factors including VO2 max, anaerobic threshold, and work

economy. During a soccer match, the mean intensity of activity cannot exceed the

lactate threshold and players are not able to go through prolonged periods of lactate

threshold. Work economy in a soccer match depends on various factors such as the

psychological conditions created by the coach and spectators, exercise conditions,

and the situations in the match [13].

To increase a team’s chance of winning, their fatigue should be reduced during the match. If a team has higher aerobic endurance, it will be more likely to maintain activity levels and score a goal towards the end of the match [15].

Moreover, analysis of motion patterns in soccer matches has led

researchers to the conclusion that, in addition to enhancing aerobic indicators in

players, exercise programs should also emphasize their functional skills in a match,

and many functional tests have so far been developed for this purpose [16].

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has determined an impact threshold according to the intensity and duration of exercise with the aim of general fitness; therefore, a successful schedule for exercise protocols requires an evaluation of the perceived exertion of exercise [17].

Between 2000 and 2008, more than 200 scientific articles studied perceived exertion

as a physical-psychological indicator for evaluating the intensity of athletic responses [18]. The Borg Rating of Perceived Exertion (RPE) is a feasible method of adjusting the intensity of physical activity which was developed by Gunnar Borg in 1970 [19].

The Borg Exertion Perception Index consists of a range of numbers, each of which

indicating a degree of difficulty and exertion which the individual perceives during exercise. This range is expressed in two forms: one ranging from 0 (no exertion) to 10 (maximum

tolerable exertion), and the other ranging from 6 (no exertion) to 20 (maximum

tolerable exertion) [20].

Given the nature of soccer and futsal (such as pitch size, playing environment,

duration of match, systems of playing, skills, and conflicts), different factors play a

role in these two sports. Thus, it follows that they require certain anthropometric,

physiological, motor, and body composition needs based on which exercise

programs could be developed [21].

The first step in developing an exercise program in any sport is to be aware of the requirements. To achieve maximum performance, athletes have to improve their anthropometric, physiological, and body composition features and increase their coordination, endurance, strength, power, agility, and speed [22].

Also, the exercise should fit the individual’s conditions and capacity [23]. According to research findings, elite players need very high levels of anthropometric, physiological, motor, and body composition features to achieve success in a match [24].

In general, these features are crucial in the quality of an athlete’s performance and winning a match [25]. Elite players are defined as those who professionally play on a national level [26].

In Dictionary of Sport and Exercise Science [27], an elite athlete refers to an individual who is better, more talented, and more practiced than others/ Few studies have compared the physiological features of professional soccer and futsal players.

Due to the importance of these features and their role in the selection of players for

a team, the present study aims to compare soccer and futsal players in terms of their

physiological features.

In addition, knowledge about the anthropometric, physiological, motor, and body composition features of soccer and futsal players opens a new avenue ahead of coaches, managers, and practitioners in the field of soccer and futsal.

Research Method

This study is a causal-comparative study and its population consists of the players

of Iran’s national soccer and futsal teams. In this study, 10 soccer players and 10

futsal players who had been invited to Iranian national teams of soccer and futsal

were selected through purposeful (convenient) sampling.

All the participants were informed about the research procedure and expressed their consent to participate voluntarily in the study. We had certain criteria for including the players in the study.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessity of protecting the subjects and the

researchers against infection, all the participants were required to fill out the Covid19 infection questionnaire on the website of Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical

Education https://salamat.gov.ir and receive a health confirmation before being

allowed to enter the study. Next, the subjects participated in an introductory session

held under safety protocols (a social distance of 1.5 meters and wearing face masks).

In this session, the significance of the project and some necessary theoretical and

practical issues were explained to the participants. The posture of the participants

was measured using a stadiometer with a precision of 0.1 cm. For this purpose, the

individual stood barefoot and upright with eyes looking forward and the weight

distributed equally on both legs.

In this state, the horizontal headpiece was put on the head in a way that it would make a right angle with the vertical ruler. Thus, the person’s height could be measured in centimeters [28]. The weights were measured using a digital scale with a precision of 0.5 kg.

To do this, after emptying their bladder, the subjects stood on the scale without shoes and with the least amount of clothing. Their body composition features were measured using InBody body composition analyzer. All the measurements were done with the least amount of clothing and without carrying any physical accessories or electrical gadgets.

The subject stood upright with his hands stretching forwards and the fingers and toes

touching the metal plates on the points specified on the device. In addition, our

anthropometric measurements followed the international recommendations of ISAK

(The International Society for the Advancement of Kinanthropometry) [29].

To minimize the variance, all the measurements were done by a single person who had

been trained. In line with our research design, on one day, the anthropometric and

body composition measurements were performed and, on the day of the match, the

physiological variables of perceived exertion, VO2 max, lactate threshold, and

maximum heart rate were measured.

The measurements were performed by a single person and a single instrument. According to the ISAK method, all the anthropometric measurements including circumference (waist and hip) and length (standing height, arm span, and leg length) were done by an anthropometric tape on the right side of the body [30].

The study was conducted in the fall of 2021 during the exercise sessions of Iranian nation

soccer and futsal teams on the soccer and futsal pitches of Azadi Sport Complex,

Tehran, Iran. The conditions of the soccer and futsal match was to try as best as

possible to win the match. Each player had to use all of his physical and physiological features for the success of the team.

The Borg Rating of Perceived Exertion was used and the maximum heart rate of each player was measured with a Polar heart rate monitor. The blood lactate level was measured by a lactometer in mmol/l after the end of the match.

Data Analysis

The data were analyzed using both descriptive and inferential statistics. We used

descriptive statistics to calculate the measures of central tendency (mean) and

dispersion (standard deviation). The tests of inferential statistics used included

Kolmogorov-Smirnov test to examine the normality of the data; Levene test to assess

the homogeneity of the variance of the groups; and independent t-test to compare

the means of the groups at a significance level of p≤0.05. All the analyses were

conducted in IBM SPSS v25.

Table 2: Description and comparison of the physiological features of the groups

Table 1 describes and compares two groups of Iranian soccer and futsal players in terms of anthropometric features including age, weight, height, arm span, sitting height, WHR, and BMI.

Table 2 compares the physiological features of the two groups including perceived exertion, blood lactate level, VO2 max, and maximum heart rate. The results show that there is no significant difference in the maximum heart rate between the two groups but the difference in perceived exertion, blood lactate level, and VO2 max is significant (P<0.05).

Discussion and Conclusion

The present study seeks to compare the response of perceived exertion, blood lactate, VO2 max and maximum heart rate during a match in elite soccer and futsal players. The results are indicative of differences between the two groups in some of the features.

They suggest that there was no significant difference between soccer and futsal players in terms maximum heart rate, but there was a significant difference in perceived exertion, blood lactate level, and VO2 max.

Soccer and futsal are exciting sports that involve a high degree of mobility and have

succeeded in assuming a prominent status as two specialized sports. Given the nature

of soccer and futsal (such as pitch size, playing environment, duration of match,

systems of playing, skills, and conflicts), different factors play a role in these two

sports.

Thus, it follows that they require certain physiological and motor needs based on which exercise programs could be developed [31, 32].

Most sport scientists maintain that a high level of aerobic capacity is a prerequisite

of high anaerobic performance in prolonged alternating activities [33]. As research

findings show, in order to show a successful performance, elite players require high

levels of physiological and motor features such as aerobic capacity, anaerobic

capacity, speed, agility, and flexibility [34, 35].

In general, these features are crucial in the quality of an athlete’s performance and winning a match [22]. Characteristic of soccer is the variety of activities and exercises involved in it such as 400-meter sprint which has a very high intensity and marathon running with a medium level of intensity [7].

More emphasis on developing aerobic capacity can positively influence the quality of retaining the ball. Increasing aerobic capacity can significantly increase the amount of work. When two teams with equal levels of skill are matched with each other, the team with higher capacity can play at a higher pace all throughout the match.

Studies suggest that although aerobic capacity alone does not guarantee success in soccer, a minimum threshold of 60 ml per kilogram of body weight is necessary. When the aerobic capacity of players is less than this threshold, their performance is likely to fluctuate.

Bangsbo (2002) showed that a high capacity in all the players of a team will result in more work and good technical and tactical performance during a match [13]. In a study of the physiological profiles of Gaelic soccer players, hurlers, and futsal players, McIntyre (2005) showed that soccer players had a significantly higher aerobic capacity than the other two groups [19].

Although aerobic metabolism is responsible for the energy systems of the body in

soccer, there are various activities involved in soccer such as quick sprints, tackling,

and quick returns and the energy of all these activities is produced by phosphagen

and lactic acid energy systems [24].

In the present study, the VO2 max of soccer players was greater than that of futsal players. Aerobic capacity is the main source of energy in soccer and futsal and there is a

strong relationship between the exercise type and the intensity or duration intervals

of aerobic exercise.

In addition, a general comparison between soccer and futsal players in terms of their level of activity and playing conditions was indicative of a significant difference in their aerobic capacity, which might be due to different skills and exercise conditions between the two groups [39].

Having a suitable level of aerobic capacity can facilitate the player’s recovery in resting periods and coaches should not underestimate the role of aerobic capacity in athletic performance.

Research shows that, although aerobic metabolism is the dominant energy system in

soccer players [41], there are various activities in futsal such as quick sprints, rapid

motions with or without balls, changing directions quickly, and tackling [7].

In the present study, the lactate level of futsal players was higher than that of soccer players. Studies show that short-time alternating activities like futsal have been used in longer alternating activities with high intensity to increase blood lactate level and enhancing the ability to uptake it as well as the processes involved in this path [42].

The perceived exertion of futsal players was found to be higher than that of soccer players. Continuing high-intensity activity increases an individual’s perceived exertion, which may hinder the performance of the activity and limit its duration. This will make it difficult to continue an activity with high intensity and limit the duration of the activity.

The more the work-rest intervals extend and the duration of activity and rest increase, the higher the individual’s perceived exertion. In long alternating activities, it is possible

to decrease perceived exertion by reducing work-to-rest ratio (either decreasing work intervals or increasing rest intervals).

Some studies have suggested that, by reducing the work interval more than the increase in the rest interval, the person’s perceived exertion during an activity will decrease [44]. Increase in the perceived exertion during an intensive activity will limit its duration

and increase the total time that the person can remain in high-intensity performance.

Lack of difference in the maximum heart rate of soccer and futsal players may be due to the longer duration of activity intervals and thus the longer duration of highintensity activity (VO2 max) in a work interval in both sports.

Knowledge about the differences between elite soccer and futsal players can help both players and coaches to identify and reinforce the features required to reach high levels of performance. It can also help coaches in developing appropriate exercise plans. Therefore, selection of players in different sports including soccer and futsal is a process in which coaches are constantly involved.

Development of criteria for identifying elite players will be of great use to coaches. Some of these criteria include skills, physiological and anthropometric features, and body composition.

Since skills are more difficult to measure, physiological and anthropometric features as well as body composition are particularly important. Therefore, it is necessary for the coach to have a good knowledge of these features to select more talented soccer and futsal players.

It is suggested that the identified factors and indicators be studied as a whole in future research. Of course, partial studies such as the present study can be useful for coaches and other individuals who are in charge of selecting players.

Acknowledgment

The authors would like to thank Dr. Gholamreza Noroozi, Head of Iranian Federation of Sports Medicine, and Mahdi Moghaddam, Director of the Physical Education Department of the Ministry of Health, who offered us great help in doing this research. Our thanks also extend to the participants as well as all those who contributed to this study.

References

1. Ekblom, B (2003). Football Medicine, Martin Dunitz. 102-32.

2. Ekblom, B. (1986). “Applied physiology of soccer”. Sports Med; 3: (1):50-60.

3. Reilly, T. (2005). “An ergonomic model of soccer training process”. J Sport Sci.

23(6): 561-572.

4. Reilly, T.; J. Bangsbo; & A. Franks (2000). “Anthropometric and physiological

Predispositions for elite soccer”. J Sport Sci, 18: 669-83, 54

5. Reilly, T.; C. Williams (2003). Science and Soccer, second edition, Rutledge. 148-

59

6. Bompa T.O. , Buzzichelli Carlo (2018) . Periodization: Theory and Methodology

of Training. 89-102

7. Parnow A. H, Gharakhnlou R. Agha-alinejad H. (2005). Survey on Physiology

and Anthropometric of Iranian Elite Futsal Players, Olympic Journal, 2(30), 49-58.

8. Barbero-Alvarez, J. C., Soto, V. M., Barbero-Alvarez, V., & Granda-Vera, J.

(2008). Match analysis and heart rate of futsal players during competition.Journal

of sports sciences, 26(1), 63-73 .

9. Dog˘ ramaci, SN and Watsford, ML. (2006). A comparison of two different

methods for time-motion analysis in team sports. Int J Perf Anal Sport6: 73–83.

10. Littie T. (2006). Suitability of soccer training drills for endurance training.

Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. 20: 316–319.

11. Stebbing G. (2008). An introduction to fitness training for soccer.

www.thefa.com

12. Stone N. (2007). Physiological response to sport-specific aerobic interval

training in high school male basketball players. A thesis submitted to AUT

University in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Master of

Health Science (MHSc).Primary supervisor: DR Andrew Kiding.p: 19-96.

13. Hoff J, Wisloff U, Engen LC, Kemi OJ, Helgerud J. (2002). Soccer specific

aerobicendurance training. British journal of Sports Medicine. 36: 218-221.

14. Chamari k, Hachana y, Ahmed YB, Galy O. (2003). Field and laboratory testing

in young elite soccer players. British journal of Sports Medicine. 38: 191–196.

15. Tollison T. (2007). Effect of aerobic training on soccer performance. www.

elitesoccerconditioning.com

16. Williams J, Abt G, Kilding A. (2010). Ball-Sport endurance and sprint test

(BEAST90): Validity and reliability of a 90-minute soccer performance test. Journal

of Strength & Conditioning Research. 24: 3209-3218.

17. Singh F, Foster C, Tod D, McGuigan MR.(2005). Monitoring different types of

resistance training using session rating of perceived exertion: Edith Cowan

University

18.Faulkner J, Eston RG. (2008). Perceived exertion research in the 21st century:

developments, reflections and questions for the future. J Exerc Sci Fit;6(1):1-14.

19. Daneshmandi, H., Choobineh, A., and Rajaeefard, A. (2012). Validation of Borg

Rating Scale based on the heart rate of the workers of industries and mines in Shiraz

County, Iran. Scientific Journal of Jondishapoor, 11(1), pp. 6-20.

20. Borg G.(1998). Borg’s perceived exertion and pain scales: Human kinetics

21.Alizadeh MH.[Providing Norm for Professional Physical, Mental and Skill Tests

of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s National Football Teams]. J Shahid Beheshti Uni

2006;9:6-12.(Persian)

22.Agha Alinezhad H.[Scheduling the strength training in football].Donyaye

Harekat Publications 003;1:57-9.(Persian )

23.Grove Byzantine, Kunargrysh. [Practice Techniques of Tactics]. Technique

2008;1:27-32.(Persian .)

24.Kargar fard M, Keshavarz S. Understandingof Aerobic and Anaerobic Iranian

Premier League Football players in Different Posts. Harekatl J 2005;27:152-

137.(Persian )

25.Reevrs SI. Anthropometric measurement and body composition of English and

Malasiyan footballers. Mal J Anthr 1991; 61:579-86

. 26.Singer, R. N. Murphy, M. Tennant, L. K. (1993) Handbook of Research and

Sport Psychology, the International Society of Sport Psychology

27. Bateman H, McAdam K, Sargeant H. (2006). Dictionary of sport and exercise

science. A & C Black publisher s, London. p 89

28. Ellis KJ, Bell SJ, Chertow GM, Chumlea WC, Knox TA, Kotler DP, Lukaski

HC, Schoeller DA. Bioelectrical impedance methods in clinical research: a followup to the NIH Technology Assessment Conference. Nutrition. 1999 Nov 1;15(11-

12):874-80..

29. Toriola AL, Adeniran SA, Ogunremi PT. Body composition and anthropometric

characteristics of elite male basketball and volleyball players. The Journal of sports

medicine and physical fitness. 1987 Jun;27(2):235-9

30. Heyward VH, Wagner DR. (2004). “Applied Body Composition Assessment”.

Human Kinetics. 2th Ed., pp:37-102

31- Alizadeh MH.[Providing Norm for Professional Physical, Mental and Skill Tests

of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s National Football Teams). J Shahid Beheshti Uni

2006:9:12. (Persian)

32-Reilly T Anthropometric and physiological predispositions for elite soccer. J

Sport Sci 2000:28-668-983.

33-Patricia A Ayznmn S, Johnson J, John Johnson B. [Basic Tips in Nutrition and

Sport). Nat Olym Commit Public 1997;1:11519.Perlan)

34-Kargar fard M, Keshavarz S. Understanding of Aerobic and Anaerobic Iranian

Premier League Football players in DiffeTert Past. Harekati ] 2005:27:15-137.

(Persian)

35-MinaSyan V. [Investigation of Physiological Characteristics of Adolescent

Football Players of the Country and Their Comparison in Different Game Posts]. J

Theran Uni 1997,7:4-9. (Persian)

36-Reeves SI. Anthropometric measurement and body composition of English and

Malasiyan footballers. Mal J Anthr 1991; 1:579-86

37-Rostamkolayi Y. [Effect of Six Weeks with Exercise and Three Weeks without

Exercise on Aerobic and Anaerobic Capacity of Male Students]. J Shahid Beheshti

Una 20078:7-1. (Persian)

38-Bangsbo j, Michalsike L. Assessment of the physiological capacity of elite soccer

players. J Sci Foot 2002:41:53-62.

39-McIntyre MC, Hall M. Physiological profile in relation to playing position of

Sports elite college Gaelic footballers. J Med 2005:18:2-6.

40-Tahara. Body composition and maximum oxygen consumption of selected soccer

players of KUNIMI high school. J Phylal Anthro 2006:25:29

41-Riley T.[Football Science]. Translated by: Gayiny Ab, Mosayebi F, Faramarzi

MR Nat Olym Commit Public 2005;2:132-8. (Persian)

42. Vuorimaa, T., Virlander, R., Kurkilahti, P., Vasankari, T., Hakkinen, K.

(2006). Acute changes in muscle activation and leg extension performance after

different running exercises in elite long distance runners. European Journal

App1ied Physiology, 96: 282-291.

43. Astrand, I., Astrand, P.O., Christensen, E.H., Hedman, R. (1960). Intermittent

muscular work. Acta Physiologia Scandinavica, 48: 448-453 .

44. Astrand, I., Astrand, P.O., Christensen, E., Hedman, R. (1960). Myoglobin as an

oxygen store in man, Acta Physiologica Scandinavia, 48: 454-460 .

45. Rozenek, R., Funato, K., Kubo, J., Hoshikawa. M., Matsuo, A. (2007).

Physiological responses to interval training sessions at velocities associate with

VO2max. Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, 21: 188-192

Alireza Abbasi

Soccer and futsal researcher

Yaser Kazemzadeh

Ph.D. in sports physiology

Yahya Mohammadnezad

Ph.D. in sports physiology

Like this: Like Loading...