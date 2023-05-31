Team Audi Sport and the three drivers Mattias Ekström, Carlos Sainz and Stéphane Peterhansel spent several days in Saudi Arabia in the third week of May working for this purpose.

Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl had set his squad a clear target: “Our technology, the entire team and our drivers and co-drivers have the potential to drive at the very front. Our stage results proved that. So it was all the more annoying that tire failures and other problems set us back in January. Now we have to find solutions. Our systematically planned test was the next important step on this path after the theoretical analysis.”

In addition to the analysis carried out since January, the team completed its investigation of the causes in May with a test in Saudi Arabia.

While the innovative electric drive concept worked flawlessly, tire failures clearly set back the three driver teams Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz in the most important competition of the year.

Team Audi Sport has prepared an analytical test for the suspension and tires after the 2023 Dakar Rally. The Audi RS Q e-tron ’s record in January included a total of 14 podium results on 15 event days but also various setbacks.