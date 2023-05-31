Overnight leaders, national junior Wang Xin Yao and Australian Josiah Edwards remain steadfastly in the lead after two days of intense competition in the Saujana 100PLUS Junior Golf Championships 2023.

Despite the blistering conditions, Xin Yao and Edwards maintained their composure to stay four and three strokes respectively ahead of an eager field of youngsters at the Saujana Golf and Country Club.

The 15-year-old Xin Yao carded a three-over 75 for a two-day total of 146, comfortably ahead of second-placed Yan Yinuo, who played regulation for a two-day score of 150 strokes.

SMK Convent Kajang student Aarthi Ganesan displayed good form and is tied in third with a two-day score of 151 strokes, alongside Tan Ying Ying (77-74) and Australian Amanda Gan (76-75). Aarthi posted a one-over 73 today, an improvement from her opening day score of six-over 78.

Xin Yao dropped a stroke on the front nine following a bogey on the third hole but clawed back with a birdie on the par-5 seventh to close on 37. However, double bogeys on the 10th and 16th changed her game.

“It was disastrous for me with the double bogeys. I managed to play consistently for the most part of the second round. I’m disappointed but it’s not over. I aim to come back stronger in the final round tomorrow,” vowed Xin Yao.

Edwards, who led with a one-under-par 71 after the first round, ended the day with a three-over 75 for a total of 146. He holds a three-stroke lead over Nathan Wong Tsen Jac (75-75) and is four strokes ahead of joint-third placed Daichi Hayashi (75-75) of Japan and national junior Nor Haqeim Hadi (74-76).

“That was the toughest start in the morning for me. My fourth shot landed in the bunker and the fifth rolled over into a pond. It took me four more strokes to finally breathe. I ended with nine strokes on that hole,” said Josiah.

“That is golf. Your game can change with just a slight shift in how you play the ball. I am disappointed but there is still another day to make amends.”

The final round of the Saujana 100PLUS Junior Championships 2023 will take place tomorrow.

Results (after two rounds)

Boys

146: Josiah Edwards 71-75

149: Nathan Wong Tsen Jac 74-75

150: Daichi Hayashi 75-75, Nor Haqeim Hadi 74-75

151: Wan Hasnul Danial 75-76

153: Muhammad Izzul Irfan Md Zaini 81-72, Joshua Lim Zhi Xing 76-77, Austin Gan Zi Ming 76-77, Kim Beom Gu 76-77

155: Park Gundu 76-79, Wan Muhammad Danial Hafiz 75-80.

Girls

146: Wang Xin Yao 71-75

150: Yan Yinuo 78-72

151: Aarti Ganesan 78-73, Tan Ying Ying 77-74, Amanda Gan 76-75

153: Kelly Low Ka Yan 79-74, Vanessa Chong Yi Wen 76-77

154: Alya Afza Hazari 80-74

155: Nur Batrisyia Balqis Abdul Ghani 79-76

158: Ngo Yi Belle 77-81

