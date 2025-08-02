The journey to reach the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Thailand 2026 gets underway next week when the Qualifiers kick off on August 6 (Wednesday) across the Continent.

First implemented in 2006 and now into its 10th edition, the Qualifiers will feature the largest cast ever assembled as 32 teams—divided into eight groups to contest a single round-robin centralised format—vie for the right to be at the 12th edition of the Finals.

