The Singapore Men’s National Team will travel to Kuala Lumpur to face regional rivals Malaysia in an international ‘A’ friendly on Thursday, 4 September 2025. The match will kick off at 9pm at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.This will be the Lions’ first match under Interim Head Coach Gavin Lee.The September FIFA International window fixture is an important next step in Singapore’s AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifying campaign. Singapore leads Group C after beating Bangladesh 2-1 in Dhaka in June.The Lions are on four points, ahead of Hong Kong, China, having scored one goal more. Bangladesh are third, with India – Singapore’s next opponents when the qualifying campaign resumes in October – fourth.“This match is a valuable opportunity to prepare ourselves for the Asian Cup double header against India in October,” said the 34-year-old Lee, who joined the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in July.“Malaysia will be a tough opponent in front of their home fans, and that’s exactly the kind of test we need as we shape up for the Asian Cup qualifying matches to come.”The Lions’ most recent visit to Kuala Lumpur came in the group stage of the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Hariss Harun and company battled to a 0–0 draw in front of a fervent home crowd at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, a result that saw Singapore qualify for the semi-finals of the ASEAN tourney at the expense of Malaysia.More information on the Lions’ September FIFA International window – that could feature a second match – will be announced in due course. – www.fas.org.sg #AFF

