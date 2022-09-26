The new Danish women’s match racing event, hosted by the Royal Danish Yacht Club, is the second stage of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour launched earlier this year.

Joining Courtois, unbeaten in the qualifying round with 11 wins, and Anna Östling in the semi-finals are Denmark’s Lea Vogelius representing the Royal Danish Yacht Club and Australia’s Juliet Costanzo from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Sydney.

“It was a very good two days for us so we are very happy” commented Courtois. “It has also been difficult because we don’t usually train in the bigger boats and it’s the first time we have all sailed together so it’s quite new for our team but we are improving.”