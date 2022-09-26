T he AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour kicked off on 24 September in Bangkok, Thailand to much fanfare and excitement among fans.

The first of five stops, the Trophy Tour took place at the Zpell shopping mall and saw fans gathering to catch a glimpse of Thai football legend Pipob On-Mo as he interacted with the crowd and signed autographs for the fans in attendance.

With the aim of drumming up excitement in the lead-up to the tournament, as well as rallying the fans and community to get behind their teams at their home stadiums come December, the Trophy Tour gave members of the public an opportunity to get pictures with the renowned trophy and beloved legend of Thai football, as well as take part in stage games to win AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 premiums.

To add to the day’s excitement, Official Ball and Sports Apparel partner, Warrix, also unveiled the upcoming tournament’s Official Match Ball – BERSATU (meaning “Unity”), during the Bangkok leg of the Trophy Tour.

The AFF Championship exemplifies the demonstration of unity and strength in the ASEAN football community and the BERSATU football is designed with this in mind, with the bold strokes and outlines on the ball communicating the harmonious relationship, as well as representing the speed, motion, and energy of the game.

Warrix also unveils the Official Match Ball, BERSATU, for the upcoming tournament

Trophy to arrive in Singapore next at Kallang Wave Mall on 15 October

Aimed to provide the players with the highest level of accuracy and performance, the panels of the ball are heat-pressed together using modern thermal bonding technology rather than stitches, hence giving the ball greater shape retention and durability in any weather.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth said, “We are thrilled to see the return of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup Trophy Tour in Bangkok and it was amazing seeing how excited the Thai fans were. The crowd has embraced the festivities around the Trophy Tour and this has definitely reignited their passion for their national team in the lead-up to the tournament in December.”

Mr Wisan Wanasaksrisakul, CEO, Warrix Sports Public Company Limited said, “We are delighted to have launched the Official Match Ball for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in Bangkok, in front of such passionate football fans. We have put a lot of thought into the design and performance of this year’s match ball and hope that it will be well-received by both our fans and players when the tournament starts.”

As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, AFF and Mitsubishi Electric, in partnership with the Football Association of Thailand, also held a Football Clinic earlier in the day at Future Arena for children from the Right To Play Thailand Foundation. Under the guidance of Therdsak Chaiman and Pipob On-Mo, the children were put through their paces with football drills and also had the opportunity to pit their skills against the Thai football legends in mini-friendly matches.

Kunihiko Seki, Corporate Executive and Chief Representative Asia Pacific Region of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation said, “We are delighted to launch the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup Football Clinic in Bangkok. It brings a smile to my face to see the joy and excitement of the children as they learned life-long skills from their football heroes and enjoyed the company of their friends. This is exactly as we envisaged when we came on board as the tournament’s title sponsor – to contribute and enrich the lives of the communities through the event and build a better future together.”

The next stop of the Trophy Tour and Football Clinic will take place in Singapore on 15 October. The Trophy Tour will take place at Kallang Wave Mall at the Singapore Sports Hub, while the Football Clinic will be conducted at Jalan Besar Stadium in partnership with the Football Association of Singapore.

Upcoming dates of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour

15 October – Singapore

• Time: 14:00 – 17:00hr (local time)

• Venue: Kallang Wave Mall, Singapore Sports Hub (1 Stadium Place, Singapore 397628)

22 October – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia*

26 November – Jakarta, Indonesia*

3 December – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam*

*Time and venue will be announced on the official tournament website at a nearer date

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

Like this: Like Loading...