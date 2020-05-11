After registering no new cases for the last 27 days, Laos have also managed to treat patients at their designated COVID-19 centre – Mittaphab Hospital in the city of Vientiane.

Out of the ten remaining COVID-19 patients, six have recovered and where they have been allowed home, said Laos Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meaungpak.

He said that the health of all patients has improved significantly with the six to be allowed home first. The remaining four patients will continue to received treatment.

Laos have tested 2,733 suspected cases with the earlier nine recovered cases coming from Vientiane (6) and Luang Prabang (3).