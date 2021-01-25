Olympic champion Ryan Crouser added 16 centimetres to the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meeting in Fayetteville on Sunday (24), throwing an almighty 22.82m* to kick off the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour series in style.

The world silver medallist, who already owns more 22-metre throws than any other shot putter in history, unleashed his record-breaking effort in the first round. It was so far, it only just about landed on the matting that had been laid out for the discipline. After a few nervous minutes, the officials were able to measure the throw – 22.82m – and they duly added extra mats to the far side of the throwing sector.

Crouser followed it with 21.03m in round two and then once again sent his shot out beyond the old world indoor record with his third-round effort of 22.70m. His throws in the fourth and fifth rounds landed at a similar distance but both were fouls.

The 28-year-old rounded out his series with 22.48m – ‘just’ his third-best throw of the day, yet still a mark that only two other men in history have ever bettered indoors.

“It’s a pretty good start to 2021,” said Crouser.

World Athletics

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

