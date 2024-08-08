Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), Quail Hollow Club and the PGA TOUR today announced a seven-year agreement for Truist to become title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Charlotte, North Carolina, event — renamed the Truist Championship. The announcement was held at the Truist Innovation & Technology Center in Charlotte with Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, Quail Hollow Club President Johnny Harris and Philadelphia Cricket Club President Tom Sheridan.

Quail Hollow Club will continue to be the primary host facility for the event, with the exception being 2025 due to the club hosting the PGA Championship for the second time. The 2025 Truist Championship will be May 5-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course. Tickets will go on sale near the end of this year at TruistChampionship.com.

One of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR schedule featuring the TOUR’s top players and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner), the tournament has raised more than $30 million for charitable organizations over its history.

“We are honored to be the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Charlotte-based Signature Event and thrilled that Philadelphia and Charlotte, two vibrant growth markets for Truist, will be featured on the PGA TOUR,” said Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers. “We look forward to partnering with the PGA TOUR to elevate this wonderful championship event and Truist’s deep community impact, and to further fulfill our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

“We are delighted to welcome Truist to the PGA TOUR family as the new title sponsor of the Truist Championship, a Signature Event that has continued to grow in size and stature since its introduction to the golf calendar more than two decades ago,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Starting in year one at The Philadelphia Cricket Club followed by an extended run at the Quail Hollow Club, the Truist Championship will be a best-in-class experience for fans thanks to the support of a hometown title sponsor that holds a vested interest in positively impacting its local communities.”

The introduction of the Truist Championship is Truist’s latest pledge to develop a purpose-driven partnership that will foster competition, camaraderie and meaningful charitable impact. Truist’s unrivaled commitment to inspiring and building better lives and communities, especially within its hometown Charlotte market, will be on full display for clients, teammates, patrons and volunteers on the historic grounds of Quail Hollow Club and The Philadelphia Cricket Club. Truist will capitalize on its investment with the PGA TOUR to create business networking opportunities, community experiences and programs focused on meeting critical needs across the greater Philadelphia and Charlotte regions.

Quail Hollow Club was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb in 1961 to capture the beauty as well as challenging terrain of the Piedmont region. In the intervening years, the course has undergone a series of improvements, including modifications to several holes by Arnold Palmer in 1986, a redesign by Tom Fazio in 1997 and modifications by Fazio to several holes in the summer of 2016. It is home to the “Green Mile” — a three-hole closing stretch that ranks among the most difficult on the PGA TOUR. Quail Hollow Club has played host to a PGA Championship (2017) and a Presidents Cup (2022), along with the Kemper Open from 1969 to 1979.

“It has long been the goal of Quail Hollow Club to welcome the best players in the world to the city of Charlotte. While we continue to prepare for next year’s PGA Championship, we also look forward to 2026 when the club and community turn the page to the next chapter of professional golf in the Queen City,” said Quail Hollow Club President Johnny Harris. “We look forward to the partnership with Truist and the PGA TOUR and are grateful for their shared commitment to both Charlotte and the game of golf.”

The Wissahickon Course at The Philadelphia Cricket Club was designed by A.W. Tillinghast, who collaborated with fellow club members George Thomas and William Flynn who collectively would become three of the most respected American golf course architects of their time. The Wissahickon course opened for play in 1922 and was restored by Keith Foster in 2013-2014 to highlight the strategic bunkering, contoured greens and narrow fairways of Tillinghast’s original design. Wissahickon has hosted a number of premier national and regional events, including the 2016 Senior Players Championship, won by Bernhard Langer.

“The Philadelphia Cricket Club is proud to partner with Truist and the PGA TOUR to host this Signature Event in Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Cricket Club President Tom Sheridan. “The 2025 Truist Championship will bring the 70 best golfers in the world back to Philadelphia which has a rich golf history and played a pivotal role in the evolution of this great game on a national level.”

The Truist Championship will be operated by the PGA TOUR’s Championship Management division, which runs numerous tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship, the TOUR Championship and Presidents Cup.

