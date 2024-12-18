Two-time winners Vietnam scored a crucial 1-1 draw against the Philippines in their Group B clash of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 here at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

With just a match left in the group to be played in a few days, the draw was crucial for Vietnam’s advancement to the semifinals when they take on Myanmar next at home at the Viet Tri Stadium.In Manila tonight, the Philippines fended off Vietnam for much of the game before taking the lead through Javier Gayoso in the 68th minute.However, Vietnam did not relent when deep in injury time (90th+7) Ngoc Tan Doan slotted home the equaliser.In the meantime, Myanmar edged Laos 3-2 in an earlier match played at the Thuwunna Stadium.Lwin Moe Aung had given the home team the lead in the 32nd minute only for Laos to fight back with two goals from Kydavone Souvanny (in the 77th minute) and Chony Wenpaserth (81st).But Tun Win made sure of the full points for Myanmar with two quick goals (87th and 90th+3) for the win in front of the home fans. #AFF#PFF#VFF#MFF#LFF

