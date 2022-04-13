CUPRA, Australia’s newest car and lifestyle brand, is teaming up with Football Australia to support the professional development of men’s and women’s football in Australia.

Following the Commonwealth Bank Matildas’ friendly against New Zealand, CUPRA becomes the official automotive partner of the men’s Socceroos and women’s Commonwealth Bank Matildas national teams in one of the most exciting periods in the sport’s Australian history.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/game-cupra-official-automotive-partner-socceroos-and-commonwealth-bank-matildas

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

