Audi urbansphere concept – the space concept for automated driving

The Four Rings are turning the high-tech interior into a world of experience

Digital presentation at “Celebration of Progress” on April 19, 2022

Audi’s family of new concept vehicles is growing by one model: Following the Audi skysphere concept and the Audi grandsphere concept, the Four Rings are now introducing the Audi urbansphere concept.

The sphere family of concept vehicles offer a look at the future of Audi’s design and illustrate how Audi is defining the progressive premium mobility of the future. The Audi urbansphere concept was conceived especially to meet the needs of customers in Chinese megacities.

In areas where personal space is in short supply, the concept car offers the largest interior of any Audi to date. Like the Audi skysphere concept and Audi grandsphere concept before it, Audi will introduce the urbansphere virtually.

The study, which was systematically designed from the interior out, will celebrate its world premiere at “Celebration of Progress” on 19 April at 12 noon CEST. During the online premiere, Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Sales and Marketing Hildegard Wortmann, Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG

Oliver Hoffmann, and Head of Audi Brand Henrik Wenders will explain this next step in the Four Rings’ transformation.

Together with designer Gary Telaak, they will show how automated driving transforms the interior into a mobile world of experience with no steering wheel, pedals, and displays to get in the way. The study, which was developed in close cooperation with Audi’s design studios in Beijing and its headquarters in Ingolstadt and is the first Audi car to reflect the wishes and experiences of Chinese customers, documents how Audi is interpreting the car as a third living space. Steven Gätjen will moderate the digital event.

