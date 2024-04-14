MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT MARCO SIMONCELLI, SAN MARINO – APRIL 11: Misano E-Prix branding during the Misano ePrix I at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Thursday April 11, 2024 in Misano Adriatico, San Marino. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

FIA technical report reveals breach on António Félix da Costa’s Porsche 99X Electric GEN3 resulting in his disqualification from the inaugural Misano E-Prix.



Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team crowned new Misano E-Prix race winner.

Misano E-Prix race winner António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, has been disqualified from Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for a technical breach following FIA investigation. Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team who crossed the line in second will inherit the win to make it his first victory since Season 6.

The full decision by the FIA is as follows:

“The Team Manager and the representative of the manufacturer explained that since the beginning of Season 9, they have not changed the Throttle Damper Spring.

“The Team Manager accepted that the sealed part, as shown in the attachment of the Technical Report 13 was mounted in Car 13 and was sealed in the presence of the Chief Mechanic of the team. The Team Manager stated also that on the Spark list (pedals) the sealed part is not listed.

“He explained that normally, changes of the Spark catalogue are highlighted so everybody can see the changes, but not removals.

“The FIA Technical Delegate confirmed this procedure. The representatives of Spark confirmed that this part was listed on the part list of the GEN2 cars, but not on the current GEN3 car. They also confirmed that the removal of parts from that catalogue are not highlighted nor cancelled.

“The competitor is responsible for the conformity of the car and even if there is no performance advantage the car has to comply with the Regulations (Article 1.3.3 of the International Sporting Code).

“Due to this result the car has to be disqualified from the race and the next cars move up in the classification.”

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team have declared their intention to appeal, they have 96 hours to confirm.

With a da Costa disqualification, Oliver Rowland inherits the top spot, marking both the British driver and the team’s first win in Formula E since the Berlin E-Prix in 2020.

As drivers move up the final race standings, this also promotes Maximillian Günther to the final podium position.

The next race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the second leg of the 2024 Misano E-Prix double-header on Sunday 14th April, with more information available here.

