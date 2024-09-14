Courses revealed amid two days of celebrations in downtown Tokyo

In celebration of the one-year countdown to the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), the local organising committee has announced the marathon and race walk courses. The events will start and finish at the Japan National Stadium, featuring a route designed to showcase Tokyo’s unique charm, history and culture, and to provide a fitting stage for the world’s top athletes.

Features of the marathon and race walk course

The marathon events on 14 and 15 September 2025 will commence at the Japan National Stadium, with the initial segment featuring challenging inclines and descents that will test the athletes’ resilience. After the first 5 kilometres, the course becomes predominantly flat. Competitors will pass near the Tokyo Dome, a hub for sports and entertainment, and around 8 kilometres into the race, they will reach Jimbocho, well known as one of the world’s largest antiquarian book districts.

From Jimbocho, competitors will complete two laps of a 13-kilometre circuit. This circuit includes three turnaround points per lap and will take runners through Akihabara, renowned for its subculture; Nihonbashi, a historic commercial and cultural centre in Japan since the Edo era; Ginza, known for its blend of historical and cutting-edge atmosphere; the lush and scenic Imperial Palace; and Tokyo Station, with its striking red brick architecture.

The final stretch takes runners back to the Japan National Stadium. The challenging climb from around the 38 to 40 kilometre mark will be a crucial point that could significantly influence the outcome of the race. Overcoming this difficult section will lead runners to the cheering crowds waiting at the finish line at the stadium.

The race walk course also begins at the Japan National Stadium, featuring an initial climb and a serpentine route within the stadium grounds before entering the circuit near the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery.

This circuit, with almost a century of tradition and a central dome as its landmark, includes two mostly flat loops. For the 35km race walk, athletes will complete 16 laps of a 2-kilometre course, while the 20km race walk involves 18 laps of a 1-kilometre course. After finishing the laps, walkers will return to the Japan National Stadium via the stadium grounds and a downhill section.

With a course layout designed for both comfort and strategy, these routes offer a stage worthy of determining the world’s best. The races promise to be captivating and unmissable for competitors, spectators along the route, and viewers worldwide.

The announcement of the marathon and race walk courses forms part of the local organising committee’s celebrations marking one year to go to the global event. On Friday (13 September), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched its one year to go ceremony at the Tokyo Dome City LaQua, featuring Kentaro Sato, who competed in the men’s 400m and 4x400m at the Paris Olympics, and Asuka Terada, the former Japanese record-holder in the women’s 100m hurdles. The two-day programme features training demonstrations, interviews, a quiz show and more.

Road race timetable at WCH Tokyo 25

DAY 1: Saturday 13 September 8:00am: women’s and men’s 35km race walk (simultaneously)

DAY 2: Sunday 14 September 8:00am: women’s marathon

DAY 3: Monday 15 September (public holiday) 8:00am: men’s marathon

DAY 8: Saturday 20 September 7:30am: women’s 20km race walk | 9:45am: men’s 20km race walk

