Sponsorship will cover the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) has signed a global supporter agreement with World Athletics to sponsor the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. Under their key message of ‘Believe in your potential’, Otsuka will support athletes and all involved in the World Athletics Championships through supplying products such as their popular POCARI SWEAT hydration drink.

The World Athletics Championships is the world’s largest sporting event of 2025, and is returning to Japan for the first time in 18 years. From 13 to 21 September 2025, more than 2000 athletes from some 200 countries and territories are expected to gather at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo to compete in 49 events over a nine-day span.

Amid calls for action on climate change, World Athletics has set the goal of making WCH Tokyo 25 one of the most sustainable sporting events in the world. Otsuka is committed to this goal and will help to make the event safe, healthy and sustainable by providing science-based products and information to athletes and all involved in the championships. Otsuka also plans to communicate not only to athletes and event officials, but also to those who support the event, under the fitting banner ‘Believe in your potential’.

Activities at the World Athletics Championships

Otsuka will provide the ionic drink POCARI SWEAT, which is available in more than 20 territories, as the official sports drink to support athletes and event officials by replenishing hydration and electrolytes (ions) and efficiently cooling the body. Otsuka will also support heat countermeasures by disseminating information to athletes and spectators.

Otsuka aims to further contribute to the event’s sustainability measures by implementing environmentally friendly initiatives during the WCH Tokyo 25, such as the promotion of ‘bottle-to-bottle’ horizontal recycling, whereby PET bottles used during the WCH Tokyo 25 are collected and recycled into new PET bottles.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “We are excited to have Otsuka on board as a global supporter – especially ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 where thousands of the world’s best athletes will descend on the Japanese capital.

“Good hydration and electrolyte replenishment are key to every athlete’s training, competition and recovery regimens – therefore Otsuka’s support is ideal for our world class athletes in their bids to become world champions in September 2025.” – WORLD ATHLETCS

