A second-half strike from Alexandre Da Cruz gave Gamer FC a crucial 2-1 win over Coelho FC in the Liga Futsal Timor Leste earlier today.Hilario Ximenes had given Gamer FC the best of start with the lead in the very first minute of play.However, Rionaldo Freitas gave Coelho FC the equaliser in the 14th minute for both teams to be on level at the break.Ā #AFF

