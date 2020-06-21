The fourth edition of the Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled following the death of an athlete due to drowning.

Thai Don Thanh, from HCM City was swept away by flash flooding caused by heavy rain during the race in Dalat City, Lam Dong Province on Saturday.

His body was found later at Dan Kia Village, Lạc Duong Town, Lạc Duong District – to which organisers cancelled the three-day event.

“First of all, organisers of Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 and Dalat Victory Challenge 2020 would like to express our gratitude towards your support and trust in competing in our races,” organisers said.

“Because of the extreme weather conditions and the unexpected incident during the race that impacts the safety of operations, there are risks for athletes to keep racing.

“In accordance with the Lam Dong Government’s instruction, to ensure safety for all athletes, Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 and Dalat Victory Challenge 2020 will be cancelled.”

