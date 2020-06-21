With the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 just months away, Philippines head coach Scott Cooper is keeping tabs on Filipino-foreign prospects as reinforcements for the task ahead.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having an adverse effect worldwide and the Philippines Football League (PFL) due to start next month possibly, Cooper has not been taking things easy as he shared certain points during an Across the Line Football Podcast recently.

“We’ve been studying their abilities, and most importantly, their true desire to play for the Philippines,” said Cooper.

Among them are Swedish-Filipino Jesper Nyholm and Filipino-German Gerrit Holtmann, German-Filipino Raphael Obermair, Filipino-Aussie Jessie Curran, and Filipino-Ghanian Jefferson Tabinas and Swiss-Filipino Michael Kempter.

Others include Filipino-American Niko de Vera and Filipino-German Bernd Schipmann (outside pix).

“All of these players can make their entry in the near future,” Cooper added.

Like this: Like Loading...