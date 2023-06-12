Dania Sofea Zaidi and Daniel Tan Ying Enn reigned supreme in Group C of the Second Leg of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023 in Kota Bahru where they each picked up two titles to their names.

Dania Sofea Zaidi showed that she is worthy of being ranked No. 1 in the Under-16 Girls’ Singles when she easily overcame the challenge of second seed Teh Xin Ying 21-14, 21-15 in 28 minutes to lift the title.

Dania then partnered with Lai E Yun where as the top-ranked U16 Girls’ Doubles, the two Johor lasses went on to capture the crown with another quick 26 minutes display to displace Aufa Nurdini Mohammad-Yeap Phoi Lin 21-13, 21-10.

In the meantime Daniel, who also hails from Johor, beat top seed Yu Xiao Tan of Kuala Lumpur 8-21, 21-15, 21-11 to win the U16 Boys’ Singles.

He then combined with Yap Jen Wee in the U16 Boys’ Doubles to live up to their second-seeded rankings to beat Kong Wen Zhuo-Tan Jun Lam 11-21, 21-16, 21-17 to lift the title.

SECOND LEG OF THE AFFIN-100PLUS JUNIOR ELITE TOUR 2023 – GROUP C

RESULTS

UNDER-12

BOYS’ SINGLES: Derrick Leung Jin Wen bt Saufi Muhammad Fakhrul Hakim 18-21, 22-20, 21-12

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Derrick Leung Jin Wen-Muhammad Noor Hanafi bt Fauzi Nik Al Amin Azaem-Saufi Muhammad Fakhrul Hakim 21-10, 18-21, 21-9

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Ellis Ngi Cai Lin bt Tan Jin Qi 21-18, 21-13

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Honney Goh-Kung Lee Ya bt Ellis Ngi Cai Lin-Siti Nurmariah Mohammad Razapi 21-18, 21-13

UNDER-14

BOYS’ SINGLES: Khashah Khairul Azlan bt Muhammad Ilham Ikhwan Zulkifli 18-21, 21-17, 21-15

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Chong Yan Cheng-Mohamad Najib Haqimi Mohamad Osman bt Chin Tze Hao-Kua Ming Ze 21-10, 12-21, 21-12

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Teoh Sue Mei bt Hasyni Devi Sahathevan 21-12, 18-21, 21-6

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: How Yin Xuan-Low Zi Yu bt Wafa Shahmina Rahman-Wendy Feebie Ricky 21-17, 21-8

UNDER-16

BOYS’ SINGLES: Daniel Tan Ying Enn bt Yu Xiao Tan 8-21, 21-15, 21-11

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Daniel Tan Ying Enn-Yap Jen Wee bt Kong Wen Zhuo-Tan Jun Lam 11-21, 21-16, 21-17

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Dania Sofea Zaidi bt Teh Xin Ying 21-14, 21-15

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Dania Sofea Zaidi-Lai E Yun bt Aufa Nurdini Mohammad-Yeap Phoi Lin 21-13, 21-10

