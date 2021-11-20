It was not the most beautiful of goals but in the end, the lone strike from Kenshiro Daniels early in the second half was enough to give Kaya FC Iloilo the 1-0 win over Azkals Development Team (ADT) in the final of the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara.

ADT put up a battling performance in the final and it was definitely better than when the two met in the group encounter earlier.

However, experience made all the difference as a high floater from the right flank was scrambled in by Daniels for the only goal of the game in the 47th minute.

The win for Kaya meant that they have won the CPA crown twice in four years.

In the meantime, Stallion Laguna FC took the third spot in the 2021 CPA after beating Cebu FC 5-4 on penalties after both teams were tied scoreless at the end of regulation.

2021 COPA PAULINO ALCANTARA

RESULTS

FINAL: ADT 0-1 Kaya FC Iloilo

3rd&4th PLACING: Stallion Laguna FC (0) 5-4 (0) Cebu FC

#AFF

#PFF

Pictures Courtesy #PFL #KayaFC

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...