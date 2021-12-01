The World Athletics Council have confirmed the dates for several upcoming World Athletics Series events at its meeting in Monaco.

There will be a slight change of dates for the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22, which were originally scheduled for 2-7 August, next year.

These championships have been moved forward by one day and will now run from 1-6 August 2022, as the Local Organising Committee has advised that these dates are better suited to the local needs in Colombia.

The sixth edition of the World Athletics Relays will be held in Guangzhou, China on 13-14 May 2023.

Previously held in The Bahamas, Japan and Poland, this will be the second time that the World Relays will be held in Asia and the first time in China. They will serve as a qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

Later that year, the World Athletics Road Running Championships will make their debut in Riga, Latvia on 30 September-October 1.

This inaugural event will incorporate the existing World Athletics Half Marathon Championships, and will also feature the first world 5km championships.

Mass races will be held alongside the elite championships to allow recreational runners to be part of a global festival of road running.

The 226th World Athletics Council meeting continues tomorrow (1 December) in Monaco and will be followed by the broadcast of this year’s World Athletics Awards.

Ten awards will be presented during the ceremony, which will begin at 6pm CET (GMT+1) and be streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page . Marathon great Paula Radcliffe and long jump star Jazmin Sawyers will host the event.

World Athletics

