After a seven-year hiatus, the prestigious Dato’ Theng Book/ECO-SHOP Cup Malaysian Media Badminton Tournament is set for a strong comeback on May 10, with ECO-SHOP Malaysia proudly stepping in as the new title sponsor.

This year’s 8th edition will take place at the Desa Petaling Sports Complex, featuring eight local media organizations and four corporate teams, continuing the tournament’s legacy of fostering sportsmanship and camaraderie between the media and corporate communities.

Organized by Myallsport, the Dato’ Theng Book Cup was first established in 2011 and has grown into a hallmark event in Malaysia’s media badminton calendar. Since the seventh edition in 2018, the tournament had been on hold due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its long-awaited return marks a new chapter for the competition.

Speaking at the sponsor handover and team draw ceremony, Tournament founder Dato’ Theng Book expressed his appreciation for the continued support from the badminton community.

“It’s heartening to see familiar faces returning and many new ones joining the tournament this year. Every swing of the racquet is a celebration of friendship, teamwork, and the special bond between the media and corporations,” said Dato’ Theng.

He also thanked Eco-Shop Marketing Bhd, which is preparing to list on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, for its generous sponsorship. The collaboration signals a strengthened commitment to growing the event into a premier branded platform.

Other key sponsors include Felet International Holdings, STM Lottery Sdn Bhd, Ebara Pumps Malaysia, and EC Investment Bank.

This year’s event features two categories — Media and VIP/Corporate — with a total cash prize of over RM13,000 up for grabs.

The draw ceremony was attended by captains and representatives from all participating teams, who welcomed the renewed spirit of competition and looked forward to the tournament’s long-awaited return.

Draw Results

■ Media Category

Group A: China Press, Star Media Group, Bernama, NSTP

Group B: Sinchew Daily, 988 Radio, ASTRO, The Interview Media

■ VIP/Corporate Category

Ebara Pumps Malaysia, Dato’ Theng Book Team, Eco-Shop, STM Lottery

