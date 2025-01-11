Day 3. Macao, China. January 10, 2025.

It was an all-action day at the 2025 Macao Match Cup as the twelve teams were put to the test in the final matches of the qualifying round-robin stage to decide which eight teams would advance to the Quarter-finals. GBR’s Ian Williams/ Pindar by Manuport Logistics finished the stage with eleven straight wins to lead the group into the quarter-finals, followed by USA’s Gavin Brady with 10 wins and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson with 9 wins.

A fresh 14-17 knot breeze with gusts to 20 knots arrived in Macao on Day 3 of the Macao Match Cup as the final matches of the qualifying stage were completed.

There was no shortage of action on the courseas the twelve teams jostled for vital points in their bid for a spot in the Quarter-final stage.

First to the course was France’s Pauline Courtois taking two wins to give her Match in Pink crew a respectable 6 wins and a spot in the quarter-finals.

In one of the most dramatic races of the day, USA’s Chris Poole/ Riptide Racing came up against eight-time match racing world champion Ian Williams from Great Britain in what promised to be a close battle from the start.

Poole was able to force an early penalty on Williams in the pre-start after contact between the boats, and giving Poole an early advantage.

At the second upwind mark, Williams was leading and looking for the opportunity to shake his penalty. As they reached the mark, Williams saw his chance and set a trap for Poole preventing Poole from rounding the mark and causing him to drift into his opponent making contact. Williams, now clear of penalties, turned to the finish line and was able to lead Poole over the line to win the race.

“It doesn’t matter” commented Poole. “You have to beat everyone to win the event and we know we are still getting faster.”

After securing a crucial win over Italy’s Rocco Attili/RBYS Racing, Poole went on to qualify for the Quarter-finals.

As the final matches were completed for the day, Williams and his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team ofGerry Mitchell, Jon Gundersen and Richard Sydenham continued their faultless performance to win the round-robin stage with eleven straight wins from 11 races.

USA’s Gavin Brady finished the stage with 10 wins, and 2022 match racingworld champion Nick Egnot-Johnson finished in third position with 9wins.

Italy’s Rocco Attili/ RBYS Racing finished the round-robin in fifth place with six wins, confident with their performance as they move to the Quarter-finals.

“We have sailed better here this week and weare faster upwind.” Added Attili. “There is still margin for some improvements so we hope to figure these out tomorrow. It is a great venue here in Macao.”

