After making history with three manufacturers, Viñales targets more success with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2025.

Maverick Viñales heads into the 2025 MotoGP™ season with a historic achievement already in the bag and a new challenge on the horizon. In 2024, Viñales became the first rider in the modern MotoGP™ era to win with three different manufacturers, cementing his place in the history books. Now, as he prepares to ride for Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2025, he aims to add a fourth manufacturer to his victory list.

A historic win with Aprilia at the 2024 Americas GP

In 2024, Viñales secured his third MotoGP™ victory with Aprilia at the Circuit of the Americas, a race that showed just how good Top Gun is on his day. Starting from pole position, a poor opening couple corners saw him drop to ninth by the end of the opening lap. However, Viñales displayed remarkable composure, mounting a thrilling comeback to claim the win and create history in MotoGP™. The #12 also beat both Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha) and Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) to the honour, and both those riders are still stuck on two but hopeful of matching Viñales in the coming season.

Viñales’ road to becoming a MotoGP™ history maker

Viñales’ journey to becoming the first rider to win with three different manufacturers began in 2016 when he claimed his first MotoGP™ victory with Suzuki at Silverstone. After joining Yamaha in 2017, he made an immediate impact, securing multiple victories. Despite a challenging period with Yamaha, his move to Aprilia allowed him to fulfil his long-awaited goal of victory with the Italian manufacturer at the 2024 GP of the Americas.

Looking ahead: Viñales’ gamble on Red Bull KTM Tech3

In 2025, Viñales will take on a new challenge, joining Red Bull KTM Tech3 aboard the RC16. The 2025 MotoGP™ season will see him team up with Enea Bastianini with Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta his factory stablemates. Viñales aims to etch his name in MotoGP™ history as the first rider to claim victories with four different manufacturers and further showcase his remarkable versatility and adaptability.

What to expect from Viñales in 2025

As the 2025 MotoGP™ season approaches, Viñales will garner plenty of attention to see if he can continue his success with KTM. His ability to adapt to different bikes and his relentless determination make him one of the most exciting riders to watch in 2025. Can he claim victory with KTM and add another milestone to his remarkable career? With Viñales, anything is possible.

Like this: Like Loading...