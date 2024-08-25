Dayana Farisya Rizuan Sahari emerged triumphant in the Kota Bahru leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2024 when she romped to two titles in the tournament that was held at the Dewan Badminton Tengku Anis.

The Form Three student of SMK Ibrahim Fikri in Kuala Terengganu won the Girls’ Under 15 Singles with 21-15, 21-9 victory over Liau Zi Yi (Nobel International School, Selangor).

Then alongside partner Nur Darwisya Shafiyyah Mohd Noor (SMK Sultan Sulaiman, Kuala Terengganu) she beat Nur Humaira Husna Nor Aduni (SMK Mulong, Kota Bahru)-Teyun Eunice Zi Yi (SMJK Chuing Cheng, Kota Bahru) 21-19, 21-9 to win the Girls’ U15 title as well.

“It feels good to win the titles. Now I will have to step up my game for the Grand Finals later,” said Dayana.

