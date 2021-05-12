Joseph Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) soled to win Stage 4 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 187km from Piacenza to Sestola. Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane’) finished second and third, respectively.
Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) is the new Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Joseph Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) – 187km in 4h58’38”, average speed 37.571 km/h
2 – Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 13″
3 – Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane’) at 27”
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation)
2 – Joseph Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) at 22”
3 – Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) at 42”
JERSEYS
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Joseph Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ)
Quotes from the stage winner and the new Maglia Rosa
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Joseph Dombrowski said: “It was a hard day, I wasn’t sure the breakaway could make it but when I saw that we had 6-7 minutes from the peloton, I started to believe in it. In the last few kilometers of the climb I felt good, so I decided to attack and it paid off!”
The Maglia Rosa Alessandro De Marchi said: “I started thinking about taking the Maglia Rosa two days ago but I didn’t tell anybody. Today it was about finding the right move. I knew it would be tricky at the start. A bit of luck helped and here we are. I’m lost for words. The Maglia Rosa is the childhood dream of every cyclist, especially for an Italian.”
