Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Joseph Dombrowski said: “It was a hard day, I wasn’t sure the breakaway could make it but when I saw that we had 6-7 minutes from the peloton, I started to believe in it. In the last few kilometers of the climb I felt good, so I decided to attack and it paid off!”

The Maglia Rosa Alessandro De Marchi said: “I started thinking about taking the Maglia Rosa two days ago but I didn’t tell anybody. Today it was about finding the right move. I knew it would be tricky at the start. A bit of luck helped and here we are. I’m lost for words. The Maglia Rosa is the childhood dream of every cyclist, especially for an Italian.”

