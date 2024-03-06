THE ASEAN Paralympic family lost a great and dedicated member following the passing of Malaysian Lt. Cdr (R) Kamaruzzaman Kadir, a highly-recognised international Para Powerlifting official, early this morning, in Kuala Lumpur (March 6, 2024).

Lt. Cdr. Kamaruzzaman, the current president of the Malaysian Para Powerlifting Association (MPA) and a highly-regarded Technical Delegate of the sport, was 76.

On behalf of the APSF Board of Governors, Executive Committee and the whole ASEAN Paralympic family, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lt. Cdr. Kamaruzzaman.

His demise, indeed, is a great loss to APSF, and most especially, to the sport of para powerlifting, of which he was a top official with great calibre at the highest position, locally and internationally. He has contributed greatly to the sports in his capacity as a respected Technical Delegate of Powerlifting at the ASEAN Para Games, as well as serving loyally to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Powerlifting Sport Technical Committee (STC) as Vice-Chairperson.

Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with Lt. Cdr Kamaruzzaman’s immediate family, friends as well as Para Powerlifting Association of Malaysia, NPC Malaysia as well as the Malaysian Body Building Federation (MBBF) during this moment of grief.

APSF lost a wonderful friend, a sincere person, a man with a great heart who continuously fought and dedicated a major part of his life to the cause of Para-athletes. May his soul be blessed and rest in peace.

