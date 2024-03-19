The current Championship leader, Alex Lowes, is yet to clinch his first victory at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya, the home race for Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK. Meanwhile, Alvaro Bautista(Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) boasts mastery of the Catalan track with six wins to his name. His teammate, Nicolo Bulega, aims to maintain his strong season start and translate his efforts from the Supported Test into success.

The Supported Test, held on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th, provided the WorldSBK grid with the opportunity to prepare for the Pirelli Catalunya Round.

It was Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega who dominated the Supported Test, having been fastest on both days of action.

Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes arrived in Barcelona leading the standings, closely followed by Rookie Nicolo Bulega.

After grappling with injury-related challenges at the Australian Round, Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) seeks to regain his pre-season form with the Yamaha YZF R1 at a circuit where he has secured two podium finishes. Teammate Andrea Locatelli, currently third in the standings, is determined to bounce back with a strong result after a technical issue prevented him from contending for victory in Race 2 of the Australian Round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) is poised to debut at the Catalan venue with BMW. He had a successful Supported Test prior to the Round, which suggests that he will be among the fastest during the event. Meanwhile, teammate Michael van Der Mark has previously clinched a victory at this track with a different manufacturer. Together, they will focus on adapting their BMW M 1000 RR to the circuit and aim for a strong performance.

Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) andMichael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) have both also tasted victory at this circuit. While Team HRC‘s duo, Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona, the latter returning from injury sustained at Phillip Island, are focused on enhancing their performance for their home round. – WorldSBK