The biggest stars of global athletics can begin to plot their route to glory in the 2026 Wanda Diamond League with the publication of disciplines for all 15 meetings this Monday.

A host of reigning Olympic and world champions will return to action in the Diamond League next year, testing themselves week in, week out at the highest level of track and field.

As athletics’ premier one-day meeting series, the Diamond League offers fans and athletes the chance to experience elite-level competition on a regular basis throughout the outdoor season.

Athletes in 32 different disciplines compete for points at 14 series meetings as they bid to qualify for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels on September 4-5.

Each discipline is hosted between four and eight times on the Road to the Final, providing multiple chances for the sport’s biggest superstars to go head to head in some of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

The breakdown of which disciplines will be staged at which meetings in 2026 has now been published and can be viewed here.

In 2026, the Road to the Final begins in Doha on May 8 and continues through 13 countries and four different continents before the series final in Brussels.

The full 2026 calendar, which was published last week, can be viewed here.

With no Olympic Games or World Championships in 2026, the iconic Diamond Trophy will be one of the biggest prizes on offer next season.

Reigning series champions who are hoping to defend their Diamond League title in 2026 include US sprinter Noah Lyles, pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis and Dutch 400m hurdles star Femke Bol.

In 2025, the Diamond League enjoyed another record-breaking year both on and off the track.

The series increased its prize money pool to a record 9.24 million USD, split equally between male and female athletes.

The 2025 season saw three world records, two world bests and 43 world leads as the biggest names continued to rewrite the athletics history books on the Diamond League stage.

About the Wanda Diamond League

The Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field, delivering world-class competitions for fans and athletes throughout the outdoor season.

The series provides a unique opportunity for athletes across the full diversity of track and field to compete regularly at the highest level. In 32 different disciplines, athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final.

With events in 13 different countries across four different continents, the Diamond League is one of the most truly global series in world sport.

In 2025, it welcomed 400,000 spectators to some of the planet’s most iconic arenas and was broadcast on television in 170 different countries. It also reached an online fanbase of five million social media followers worldwide, notching up more than one billion impressions and more than 900 million video views across all platforms.

The 2026 Diamond League season will begin in Doha on May 8 and culminate at the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

