Singapore squad for November FIFA Window unveiled

Men’s National Team Interim Head Coach Gavin Lee today announced the 26-man Singapore squad for the upcoming FIFA International Window.

The Singapore side will take on Thailand in Pathum Thani on 13 November before facing Hong Kong, China at the Kai Tak Stadium five days later, in a winner-takes-all clash in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Heading into the final two matchdays, Singapore and Hong Kong are tied on eight points, with the latter occupying top spot on goal difference, having scored one goal more over the course of the qualifying campaign so far.

