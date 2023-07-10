It was a double celebration for Arshdip Singh of SMK Sri Andalas as he won both Boys U-15 Singles and Doubles titles at the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) qualifying round one here yesterday.

Last year, he won the Terengganu leg U-15 Singles title but lost in the Doubles category. This time, he made no mistake to defeat Teh Cheng Yao from SMK Seri Bintang Selatan in straight sets for the Singles title before stepping into court again with partner, Vehaan Preman from SMK Bukit Tinggi to claim the Doubles title.

“I am very happy this time around to win both titles to make up for my disappointment last year in Terengganu. I worked harder this year on my game and I can see the fruits of my labour now,” said Arshdip after the match.

Other double winners were Teh Xin Ying of SMK Seri Bintang Selatan in the Girl’s U-15 Singles and Doubles and also Kiera Wong from SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya B, who was victorious in the Girl’s U-13 Singles and Doubles.

The Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) is back this year with additional Qualifying Rounds in Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang, taking the overall number of locations to 10 this year and is expected to attract more than 2,500 young badminton talents, 500 more than last year.

Supported by the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM), the tournament will take place nationwide beginning this month. There will be a three-day qualifying round organised nationwide across 10 locations from July to November, with a four-day Grand Finals scheduled from 16-19 November at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur.

AJBC 2023 Grand Finals singles and doubles winners will pocket RM1,000 and RM1,200, respectively. Winners at all ten Qualifying Rounds will take home RM500 with the doubles champion earning RM600.

RESULTS:

Under 13 (13-year-olds and below)

Boy’s Singles: Ng Haotong, Sri Bestari Private School

Boy’s Doubles: Low Ean Jae, Fairview International School and Yap Kean Meng, Methodist Boys Secondary School

Girl’s Singles: Kiera Wong, SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya B

Girl’s Doubles: Kiera Wong, SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya B and Eva Tham, SMJK Yu Hua

Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds)

Boy’s Singles: Arshdip Singh, SMK Sri Andalas

Boy’s Doubles: Arshdip Singh, SMK Sri Andalas and Vehaan Preman, SMK Bukit Tinggi, Klang

Girl’s Singles: Teh Xin Ying, SMK Seri Bintang Selatan

Girl’s Doubles: Teh Xin Ying and Lee Weng Yan, SMK Seri Bintang Selatan

AJBC 2023’s qualifying round details are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date 1. Venue Registration Period 2. 1 7 – 9 July 2023 Tops Arena Empire, Kuala Lumpur 16 – 30 June 2023 3. 2 14 – 16 July 2023 Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang 16 June – 7 July 2023 4. 3 28 – 30 July 2023 Dewan YMCA, Ipoh, Perak 30 June – 21 July 2023 5. 4 4 – 6 August 2023 UNIMAS, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak 14 – 28 July 2023 6. 5 11 – 13 August 2023 Arena Badminton Juara, Putatan, Sabah 21 July – 4 August 2023 7. 6 8 – 10 September 2023 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 18 August – 1 September 2023 8. 7 29 September – 1 October 2023 NS Sports, Iskandar Puteri, Johor 8 – 22 September 2023 9. 8 6 – 8 October 2023 Stadium Negeri, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu 15 – 29 September 2023 10. 9 20 – 22 October 2023 Synergy Sports Centre, Kuantan, Pahang 29 September – 13 October 2023 11. 10 3 – 5 November 2023 NZ Badminton Arena, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan 13 – 27 October 2023

More information regarding the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship, visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc

