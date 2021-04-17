The Italian confirmed he will ride the RS-GP again in one months’ time at Mugello after a successful three-day test in Jerez

Andrea Dovizioso has spoken to the media for the very first time following the conclusion of his three-day test with Aprilia at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto. The Italian offered his opinion on the 2021 RS-GP, a potential return to MotoGP™ and what his future plans are with the Noale factory.