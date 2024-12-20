A scoreless draw against Malaysia tonight was enough for Singapore to make the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 semifinals.

In the final Group A match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, host Malaysia needed an outright win while Singapore was just playing for a draw to ensure their place in the next round.

In the meantime, at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, defending champions Thailand completed their Group A fixtures with a 3-2 win over Cambodia, giving them a perfect four wins from four matches played.

It was the Cambodians who went ahead in the 32nd minute through Andres Nieto before Akarapong Pumwisat replied for Thailand just a minute later for the score to stand at 1-1 at the break.

Akarapong (78th minute) and Chalermsak Aukkee (84th) then gave Thailand a 3-1 lead as Cambodia then came back with their second goal of the game off Abdel Coulibaly (90th+6).

