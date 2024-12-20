After four days of pressure-packed golf, 73 players have made it through to tomorrow’s final round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School – where the ultimate prize lies await: 35 Tour Cards for 2025.

Players from North Asia have a stranglehold on the leaderboard, with Japan’s Takumi Murakami in front by two from Korean Kyungnam Kang.

Murakami carded a six-under-par 65 to move to 19-under here at Lake View Resort and Golf Club, in Hua Hin, Thailand, while Kang, the leader by three at the start of the day, shot a 70.

Japan’s Yosuke Asaji (67) and Taiki Yoshida (69) plus Korean Doyeob Mun (67) are joint third, four behind the leader.

Australian Jack Thompson (69), the winner here two years ago, is one shot further back along with countryman Lawry Flynn 68. They all played the C and D nines today but move back to playing A and B tomorrow.

Murakami is 25 years old and has played the main tour and challenge tour in Japan the past few seasons.

He started on 10 today and was in trouble after making the turn in one-over-par but found some inspiration on the second half making an eagle and five birdies – four of those in a row – for a 28.

‘Well, my putting was really good,” he said.

“The first half didn’t flow very well but the second half was amazing. On the first hole of the back nine I got a birdie, and the flow of my putting kept getting better and better, and in the end, I got a big score.”

He failed to earn a card in his only other attempt at Qualifying School in 2020 but is making up for that this week.

He said: “I don’t know what it is, but I’m interested in overseas tours and it’s amazing. I also like watching overseas tours. I’ve always wanted to try something like this because I think it would be a good learning experience.”

After an impressive week, Kang, also the joint first-round leader, wasn’t quite on point today but the experienced veteran, with 11 wins in Korea to his name, will be one of the favourites tomorrow.

He said: “Today my putting wasn’t very good, but also, I played the CD course today and I think the AB course suits my game better. The final round is on AB, so I will try as hard as I can tomorrow.

“I’m 17 under at the moment, and I want to be more than 20 under for my total. In practice I’ve shot much lower scores on the AB course, so my target is more than 20 under total and I want to try to win.”

The cut was made at four under. Singapore’s Koh Deng Shan was one of those to make it though at the last minute but birdieing his final hole for a 67.

Spain’s Alejandro Canizares, so of Ryder Cup star Jose-Maria Canizares, agonisingly missed by one after a bogey on the last.

ENDS

Scores after round 4 of the 2025 Asian Tour Qualifying School-Final Stage (am – denotes amateur):

265 – Takumi Murakami (JPN) 69-65-66-65.

267 – Kyungnam Kang (KOR) 63-69-65-70.

269 – Yosuke Asaji (JPN) 67-68-67-67, Taiki Yoshida (JPN) 66-67-67-69, Doyeob Mun (KOR) 65-67-70-67.

270 – Jack Thompson (AUS) 65-66-70-69, Lawry Flynn (AUS) 71-66-65-68.

271 – Bai Zhengkai (CHN) 69-68-66-68.

272 – Christopher Hickman (USA) 67-68-65-72, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 63-70-68-71, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 71-71-68-62.

273 – Darcy Brereton (AUS) 67-68-73-65, Sean Ramos (PHI) 64-71-68-70, Xiao Bowen (CHN) 71-69-68-65, Changwoo Lee (KOR) 72-70-67-64, Joel Stalter (FRA) 70-67-67-69, Ekpharit Wu (THA) 68-70-70-65, Ervin Chang (MAS) 67-69-69-68.

274 – Jakkanat Inmee (THA) 71-70-65-68, Eduard Rousaud (ESP) 69-69-69-67, George Kneiser (USA) 68-70-66-70, Wu Ashun (CHN) 69-68-72-65.

275 – Flint Bekkers (USA) 65-71-70-69, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 68-68-68-71, Denzel Ieremia (NZL) 68-67-69-71, Ngai Si (MAC) 71-69-68-67, Manav Shah (USA) 66-67-72-70, Todd Sinnott (AUS) 71-71-66-67, Michele Ortolani (ITA) 67-71-68-69, Taiga Sugihara (JPN) 67-70-68-70, Yin-ho Yue (HKG) 72-69-66-68.

276 – Yu Sung-po (TPE) 67-72-72-65, Julien Sale (FRA) 68-67-73-68, Roberto Lebrija (MEX) 71-69-66-70, Yusaku Hosono (JPN) 68-70-67-71, Brett Rankin (AUS) 67-70-68-71, Yuki Shino (JPN) 69-72-69-66.

277 – Jordan Zunic (AUS) 69-71-67-70, Minjun Kim (KOR) 69-71-68-69, Liu Yanwei (CHN) 68-70-67-72, Pep Angles (ESP) 71-67-68-71, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 65-73-71-68, Dominic Foos (GER) 67-71-72-67, She Zihan (CHN) 70-69-69-69, Leon D’Souza (HKG) 70-67-68-72.

278 – Sam Broadhurst (ENG) 68-73-70-67, Georges Stal (FRA) 71-65-73-69, Minhyuk Song (KOR) 71-68-70-69, Austin Rose (USA) 72-68-69-69, Will Florimo (AUS) 70-64-75-69, Taehoon Ok (KOR) 71-73-67-67, Tyson Reeder (USA) 72-71-64-71, Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE) 67-70-72-69.

279 – Jaemin Park (am, KOR) 69-70-70-70, Nicklaus Chiam (SIN) 72-67-69-71, Newport Laparojkit (THA) 73-71-69-66, Yujun Jung (KOR) 70-70-74-65, Robert Foley (SUI) 70-70-71-68, Su Ching-hung (TPE) 68-70-71-70, Charles Porter (USA) 70-68-67-74, Niklas Regner (AUT) 65-72-67-75, David Drysdale (SCO) 70-72-67-70.

280 – Zhou Yanhan (CHN) 69-75-71-65, Christian Nido (PUR) 70-70-70-70, Niall Kearney (IRL) 71-73-70-66, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 71-71-68-70, Minwook Gwon (KOR) 71-67-71-71, Yikeun Chang (KOR) 72-71-68-69, Nirun Sae-ueng (THA) 71-71-70-68, Carl Jano Corpus (PHI) 67-72-70-71, Koh Dengshan (SIN) 70-71-72-67, Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA) 70-69-71-70, Luis Carrera (MEX) 69-67-72-72.

281 – Keita Okada (am, JPN) 68-71-70-72, Filip Lundell (SWE) 71-69-74-67, Andrew Campbell (AUS) 71-70-71-69, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 67-73-69-72, Jordan Wrisdale (ENG) 71-69-72-69, Agustin Errazuriz (CHI) 67-73-70-71, Cameron Sisk (USA) 73-69-72-67, Sunkyu Baek (USA) 67-71-71-72, Arjun Sharma (IND) 73-70-70-68, Sarut Vongchaisit (THA) 69-70-71-71, Marcus Fraser (AUS) 68-69-72-72, Ben Jones (ENG) 71-71-69-70, James Leow (SIN) 70-69-72-70, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 72-67-72-70.

282 – Carson Enright (USA) 70-73-71-68, Lu Sun-yi (TPE) 72-72-69-69, Shotaro Ban (USA) 73-67-72-70, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 71-70-71-70, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 68-66-76-72, S. Chikkarangappa (IND) 73-71-71-67, William Harrold (ENG) 71-71-70-70, Matloob Ahmad (PAK) 72-70-71-69, Amir Nazrin (MAS) 73-70-72-67, Taisei Shimizu (JPN) 71-72-70-69, Rashid Khan (IND) 71-71-74-66, Pukhraj Singh Gill (IND) 68-75-71-68, Berry Henson (USA) 68-75-68-71.

283 – Hamza Amin (PAK) 71-70-72-70, Othman Raouzi (MOR) 72-69-73-69, Isaac Lam (HKG) 76-68-70-69, Zhang Xinjun (CHN) 73-68-70-72, Taiko Nishiyama (JPN) 69-71-69-74, Aryan Roopa Anand (IND) 69-71-69-74, Gregory Foo (SIN) 71-66-73-73, Marc Warren (SCO) 71-72-68-72, Aidric Chan (PHI) 70-69-71-73.

284 – Adam Guedra (SWE) 73-68-73-70, Jason Knutzon (USA) 69-71-71-73, Trevor Simsby (USA) 70-74-69-71, Tao Deng (CHN) 74-68-74-68, Ryusei Yokota (JPN) 73-70-73-68, Ollie Roberts (SCO) 73-70-70-71, Jasper Stubbs (AUS) 71-71-72-70, Junsub Park (KOR) 70-73-70-71.

285 – Khemkhon Limbhasut (THA) 67-76-71-71, Ivan Ramirez (COL) 69-72-72-72, Tyler Wood (NZL) 68-73-74-70, Paul Dunne (IRL) 68-71-71-75, Daniel Hudson (USA) 72-71-72-70.

286 – Jonghark Kim (KOR) 74-70-70-72, Zachary Portemont (USA) 71-69-73-73, Ryoto Furuya (USA) 71-71-70-74, Nopparat Panichphol (THA) 73-66-72-75.

287 – Hunter Logan (USA) 70-74-74-69, Kasper Nyland (DEN) 70-71-73-73, Rafael Becker (BRA) 71-73-72-71, Lu Wei-chih (TPE) 70-74-72-71, Kuangyu Chen (am, AUS) 69-73-71-74, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 68-74-75-70, Patrick Newcomb (USA) 70-72-71-74.

288 – Sven Maurits (NED) 69-72-74-73, Moojin Cho (KOR) 73-71-74-70.

291 – Anshul Kabthiyal (IND) 72-70-73-76.

292 – Luca Cianchetti (ITA) 73-69-75-75.

294 – Naoki Sekito (JPN) 71-71-75-77.

301 – Alexander Bishop (USA) 72-69-80-80.

