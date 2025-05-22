Dubai (United Arab Emirates) has been selected to host the Final Qualification Tournament for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, with the decisive event scheduled to take place from 8–18 November, 2025 at The Sevens Stadium. This final chapter in the qualification journey will determine the 24th and last team to earn their place at the sport’s pinnacle men’s tournament in Australia (1 October-13 November, 2027).

Final Qualification Tournament to take place in Dubai (UAE) from 8-18 November, 2025 at The Sevens Stadium.



Four teams to compete across three match-days for the final place to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.



Belgium are the first team confirmed with qualifiers due to take place in Africa, South America and the Pacific.



For the first time, the Men’s Rugby World Cup Draw will take place with all teams known.



All international tests in 2025 outside of the British and Irish Lions fixtures count towards the World Rugby Men’s Rankings that will determine the Draw’s bands.

Dubai (United Arab Emirates) has been selected to host the Final Qualification Tournament for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, with the decisive event scheduled to take place from 8–18 November, 2025 at The Sevens Stadium. This final chapter in the qualification journey will determine the 24th and last team to earn their place at the sport’s pinnacle men’s tournament in Australia (1 October-13 November, 2027).

A total of four teams will compete in a round-robin format across three match-days in the vibrant rugby hub of Dubai. The team finishing top of the standings will secure the final coveted place to Rugby World Cup 2027, completing the line-up for what promises to be the biggest and most inclusive edition of the tournament to date.

Belgium are the first team confirmed to participate in the event, having finished fifth in the Rugby Europe Championship 2025. They will be joined by three more teams still to be determined through ongoing regional qualification pathways: the Rugby Africa Cup 2025, the Asia Rugby Championship 2025, the Sudamérica Rugby Championship, and the Pacific Nations Cup 2025. Representing four continents, the participating teams will reflect the global growth of the game and the increasing competitiveness of emerging rugby nations.

How teams can qualify for the Final Qualification Tournament >>

Rugby World Cup 2027 will kick-off a new era for the sport as the first edition to feature an expanded format with 24 teams, a new round of 16 and increasing the number of matches to 52. This evolution builds on the success and momentum of recent tournaments, creating more opportunities for teams to compete at the highest level, while delivering greater value for fans, broadcasters and partners alike.

For the first time in the in the professional era, the men’s pool draw will take place with all 24 participating teams confirmed. Scheduled for December 2025, the draw will be based on the World Rugby Men’s Rankings at the end of the November international window. This approach ensures a more accurate and up-to-date seeding process and adds significant weight to every international test match played in the remainder of the calendar year.

With the rankings set to determine the banding of teams for the draw, every result between now and December could directly impact the makeup of the six pools of four. Fixtures played during the British and Irish Lions tour – a major event in its own right and a key milestone in a golden decade for rugby in Australia– will not be counted towards the rankings used for Rugby World Cup seeding purposes.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “The Final Qualification Tournament is always a thrilling, do-or-die moment in the build-up to Rugby World Cup – and it’s fitting that we bring it to a world-class destination like Dubai. As we head towards the most inclusive and globally representative tournament ever, with 24 teams competing in an expanded format and at least one nation from each of our regional associations, this final step on the ‘Journey to Australia 2027’ will be a celebration of ambition, resilience and the global spirit of rugby. We cannot wait to see which team earns the final place and joins us for what promises to be a unique celebration of rugby and Australia in 2027.”

With the qualification process entering its final stages and excitement continuing to build across all regions, the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai is set to be a decisive moment on the road to Rugby World Cup 2027 – and a fitting conclusion to the global qualification journey. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...