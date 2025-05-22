National top pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik kept Malaysia’s men’s doubles title hopes alive as they led a trio of home pairs into the quarterfinals of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2025 at Axiata Arena today.

It was a triumphant day for the home team, with women’s top duo Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan also powering through to the last eight.

World No. 3 Aaron/Soh were in commanding form as they dispatched Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-16 in just 39 minutes. They will next face Denmark’s world No. 16 Rasmus Kjaer/Frederik Sogaard in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun were equally impressive, ousting Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa/Kyohei Yamashita 21-17, 21-13 to set up an all-Malaysian clash with Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Rumsani.

Sze Fei/Izzuddin booked their spot with a solid 21-19, 21-13 win over Taiwan’s Chen Zhi Ray/Lin Yu Chieh. The quarterfinal will mark their third World Tour meeting with Wei Chong/Kai Wun, having won both previous encounters.

“We’re relieved to make the quarterfinals. This win really boosts our confidence,” said Kai Wun after the match.

In women’s doubles, Thailand Open champions Pearly/Thinaah cruised past Thai duo Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin/Nannapas Sukklad 21-13, 21-15 to secure a last-eight meeting with Indonesia’s world No. 9 Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi.

“We need to sharpen our focus and maintain strong communication throughout the match, especially during tight situations,” said Thinaah.

However, it was the end of the road for Malaysia’s mixed doubles campaign. Loo Bing Kun/Toh Ee Wei were narrowly edged out by Taiwan’s world No. 23 Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan 19-21, 22-20, 21-18 in a hard-fought battle.

Earlier, independent pair Wong Tien Ci/Lim Chiew Sien also exited after a 21-14, 21-9 loss to Thai stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran.

