Ducati have won the 2022 Manufacturers’ Championship for the 18th time with 595 points claimed over the season. It’s Ducati’s first Manufacturers’ title since 2011, when they also claimed their last Riders’ Championship with Carlos Checa.

The Italian manufacturer have dominated the 2022 season with several of their riders often featuring on the podium, including the newly-crowned Champion, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) all claimed valuable points for Ducati over the season.

The Italian manufacturer and their riders highlighted the performance and reliability of the Ducati Panigale V4R, whilst it also means the Bologna-based manufacturer have now secured the Manufacturers’ Championship in both MotoGP™ and WorldSBK. It is the first time in their history that they have achieved this, making it a record-breaking season for WorldSBK’s most successful manufacturer.