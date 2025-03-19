As the Tour de Taiwan rode from the northern regions to the southern city of Kaohsiung, the temperature rose, providing ideal conditions for racing. Stage 4 (146.4 km), began at the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum and traversed Hakka cultural villages before finishing at Kaohsiung National Stadium. Featuring three KOM climbs and three intermediate sprints, the stage was a thrilling mix of climbing and sprint battles.

The peloton saw numerous attacks throughout the stage, but a successful breakaway did not happen until the second KOM at 73.54 km. At this point, a leading trio emerged: Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech), Daniel Cavia Sanz (Burgos-BH), and Tali Lane Welsh (Ccache X Bodywrap). Their advantage stretched to 40 seconds at one stage, with Gilmore securing the second intermediate sprint at 115.84 km and earning a three-second time bonus, elevating him into the yellow jersey after the stage.

With 5 km remaining, the peloton caught up the breakaway, setting the stage for a dramatic sprint finish. Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech) powered to victory in 3:08:34, claiming his second stage win in Kaohsiung. Filippo Fortin (Solution Tech Vini Fantini) and Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished in second and third respectively, with the same time. A total of 103 riders completed the stage.

“It’s my third stage win at Tour de Taiwan and my second in Kaohsiung. My teammates played a crucial role in positioning me perfectly in the final kilometers. Having raced here before, I knew what to expect, and I’m thrilled to win again,” said stage winner Itamar Einhorn.

The overall classification battle remains tight. Brady Gilmore retained the yellow jersey and emphasized his team’s dominance: “Whether it’s me or Moritz Kretschy in yellow after tomorrow’s final stage, we’ll be happy. Our team is a winning machine, and we hold first and second in GC.”

The points classification remains fiercely contested, with Blake Quick (Roojai Insurance) leading at 30 points, but Einhorn sits just one point behind at 29, setting up an exciting showdown. Meanwhile, the polka dot jersey was secured by Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets) with 31 points, as the final stage features no KOM points.





Stage 5 Preview: The Gorgeous Liugdui (121.4 km)

The Tour de Taiwan concludes with a brand-new finale, starting at the Meinong Hakka Cultural Museum and finishing at Liugdui Hakka Cultural Park. Highlighting 12 historic Hakka villages, the stage includes two intermediate sprints, promising a dramatic conclusion to the race.



Tour de Taiwan 2025 – Stage 4 Results

Stage Classification:

Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech) – 3:08:34 Filippo Fortin (SOLUTION TECH VINI FANTINI) – s.t. Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) – s.t.

Jersey Standings:

Yellow Jersey (GC Leader): Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech)

Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech) Green Jersey (Points Leader): Blake Quick (Roojai Insurance)

Blake Quick (Roojai Insurance) Polka Dot Jersey (KOM Leader): Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets) Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Yuma Koishi (JCL Team Ukyo)

