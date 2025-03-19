Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas have confirmed their return to the Genesis Scottish Open, with tickets on sale now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA

The trio will be part of a stellar field at Renaissance Club from July 10-13, including home favourite and defending champion Robert MacIntyre, Major winner and former Scottish Open champion Justin Rose, six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa and 2024 Genesis Championship winner Byeong Hun An, with more global stars to be announced.

World Number Four and 2021 Race to Dubai champion Morikawa returns to the Genesis Scottish Open following a tied fourth place finish last season. The two-time Major champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner lifted the Claret Jug in 2021, a week after his debut Genesis Scottish Open appearance, adding to his victory at the 2020 US PGA Championship.



Morikawa is aiming to build on recent fine form, after ending 2024 behind only World Number One Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup standings and counting two runner-up finishes so far this season, as well as a top 10 at The PLAYERS.



He said: “The Genesis Scottish Open holds good memories for me, as part of that exciting year in 2021 when I went on to win The Open and the Race to Dubai. I had another positive week at Renaissance Club last year, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Scotland this summer.”

Fitzpatrick, who claimed his maiden Major title at the 2022 U.S. Open and was part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team in Rome in 2023, is returning for his 12th consecutive appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The Englishman came close to victory at Renaissance Club when he lost out in a three-way play-off in 2021, and more recently triumphed on Scottish soil when he claimed the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for his ninth DP World Tour title.

Fitzpatrick said: “The Genesis Scottish Open, as a Rolex Series event in the Home of Golf, is always a week I look forward to. I’ve had good results there in the past, and a recent win in Scotland to build on, so it will be great to tee it up again this summer.”

Double Major champion and 15-time PGA TOUR winner Thomas returns once again to the country where he made his first start as a professional at the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The World Number Nine has three top tens so far this season, including a runner up finish at The American Express in January, and also counts two top ten finishes in his five previous Genesis Scottish Open appearances.

Thomas said: “Scotland has been part of my career since the beginning, so it’s fun that I have the chance to come back every season. The whole Genesis Scottish Open experience is always enjoyable, and I’ve had some good results in the past, so I’m looking forward to the week again this year.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2025 schedule, with the Genesis Scottish Open following The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February, won by European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg.

The event benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government and VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

The fan experience at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open includes the Fringe by the Tee pop-up stage, in conjunction with the Fringe by the Sea festival, featuring a Saturday headline slot from KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist.

Current General Admission ticket prices for the Genesis Scottish Open present a saving of up to £15 on final prices, so fans are encouraged to buy in advance to save.

Season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 Premium Experience options are also on sale, with Green on 18 already sold-out on Friday. There is limited availability across all other categories.

General Admission Daily or Season tickets can be purchased now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA. Ticket+, which offers an enhanced experience including reserved bar and viewing area, preferential parking and meal vouchers can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPLUS. And for the Green on 18 Premium Experience, purchase at ETG.GOLF/GSOPE.

