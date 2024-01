Ali Madan scored in the final seconds as Bahrain edged Malaysia 1-0 in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar™ 2023 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The win revives Bahrain’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage, with the West Asian side to face Jordan on Thursday while the late defeat ends Malaysia’s hopes.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/group_e_bahrain_v_malaysia__2.html

#AFF

#AFC

