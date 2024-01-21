Rolf Michl, Head of Audi Motorsport: “It is difficult to put this victory into words. We have written a piece of motorsport history. It will take a few more days for this to really sink in. This sport is also about luck. We lacked that last year. We had an amazing team that never gave up, even when we had setbacks. If you trust your team, they can even achieve the seemingly impossible. We overcame this challenge with long and hard work. Our winners Carlos and Lucas are both exceptional. Carlos is not only a top driver, but a legend with a big heart who cares about people, immerses himself in every detail and is never satisfied with himself. It is an honor and a merit that he has competed for our team. Equally, this success would not have been possible without Lucas’ conscientious work and skill. A huge thank you to the whole team.”

Audi made history at the 2024 Dakar Rally with the first victory for an electric drive with a high-voltage battery and energy converter. In addition to Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz, who led the rally for eight stages, the two other driver teams also recorded individual successes.